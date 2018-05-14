Cougars fall to USC, 8-4 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Cougars fall to USC, 8-4

Photo: Washington State Athletics Photo: Washington State Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State dropped the series rubber game with USC 9-3 at Bailey-Brayton Field Sunday afternoon. The Trojans won 8-6 Friday and Cougars claimed Saturday's contest 8-4.
 
WSU (15-27-1, 7-16-1) received three hits from Andres Alvarez along with home runs from Dillon Plew and Blake Clanton. USC (23-23, 11-16 Pac-12) scored twice in the second and four times in the fourth and took advantage for nine Cougar walks to claim the series.
 
In the second inning, USC took advantage of some wildness by McFadden and pushed two runs across on four walks and a single in the inning. Cougar reliever A.J. Block took over with the bases loaded and one out and ended the frame by retiring the next hitters with a flyout and strikeout to keep the deficit at 2-0.
 
In the third inning, Dillon Plew led off the inning with solo home run to right field for his first of the season. USC answered with four runs in their half of the fourth inning, using five hits and a pair of walks to take a 6-1 lead.
 
In the bottom of the fourth, Clanton stayed hot and launched a 1-2 pitch over the right field wall for a solo homer, his ninth of the season and making it a 6-2 game.
 
In the eighth inning, both teams traded runs as USC scored on a sacrifice fly and the Cougars made it 7-3 with a two-out RBI-single by JJ Hancock. The Trojans added two more in the ninth inning for a 9-3 advantage.
 
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
Blake Clanton homered in the 4th inning to extend his on-base streak to 8 games
Andres Alvarez recorded his team-best 4th 3-hit game of the season

COMING UP
The Cougars host Gonzaga Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Cougars hit four homers to take opener from Utah, 14-5

    Cougars hit four homers to take opener from Utah, 14-5

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics

    WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).

    More >>

    WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).

    More >>

  • Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

    Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics
    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.

    More >>

    WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.

    More >>

  • Cougars comeback falls short; WSU loses to No. 3 Stanford 9-6

    Cougars comeback falls short; WSU loses to No. 3 Stanford 9-6

    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU Athletics STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State brought the tying run on deck after scoring six runs in the ninth inning but No. 3 Stanford held on for a 9-6 victory at Sunken Diamond Saturday afternoon.   WSU (15-30-1, 7-18-1 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Andres Alvarez, Dillon Plew and Brody Barnum. Blake Clanton had a three-run triple as part of a six-run ninth inning for the Cougars who saw the game's final out made after Barnum singled to right field to drive ...More >>
    WSU Athletics STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State brought the tying run on deck after scoring six runs in the ninth inning but No. 3 Stanford held on for a 9-6 victory at Sunken Diamond Saturday afternoon.   WSU (15-30-1, 7-18-1 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Andres Alvarez, Dillon Plew and Brody Barnum. Blake Clanton had a three-run triple as part of a six-run ninth inning for the Cougars who saw the game's final out made after Barnum singled to right field to drive ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.