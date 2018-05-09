Paxton throws sixth no-hitter in Mariners history

Just five days after turning in a career-high 16 strikeout performance, Seattle Mariners starter James Paxton no-hit the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday to become first Canadian to accomplish the feat in home country. The Mariners picked up a 5-0 win in their series opener in Toronto.

Paxton is the fifth pitcher in Mariners history to throw a no-hitter, the first since Hisashi Iwakuma in 2015.

In his stellar outing, Paxton struck out seven, walked three and benefited from an outstanding play by third baseman Kyle Seager. With two outs in the seventh, Seager made a full-length diving stop on speedy Kevin Pillar's grounder down the line, then slung an off-balance throw that first baseman Ryon Healy snagged on one hop.

Oakland's Sean Manaea had the only other solo no-hitter this year, while four Dodgers combined for another no-no on Friday against the Padres.

