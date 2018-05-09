Paxton throws sixth no-hitter in Mariners history

We take a look back at Central Valley's season that saw the Bears not only reach historic heights, but also become one of the country's best girls basketball team:More >>
The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.More >>
Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season.More >>
Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft.More >>
Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named WHL Western Conference Scholastic Player of the Year, as announced by the Western Hockey League on April 11.More >>
Smith, 17, recently completed his second season with the Chiefs, posting 73 points (14 goals), good for second among all WHL defensemen.More >>
