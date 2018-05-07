2018 Bloomsday race crowns champions new and old

Winning this event qualifies the Sounders for the Far West Regional Championships to be held in Hawaii in this June and with the opportunity to qualify for the US Youth Soccer National Championships.More >>
After a 14-year run, Sunday marked the finale for the final full IRONMAN race in Coeur d'Alene. In the end, two first-time winners were victorious in the last 140.6 race in the Lake City.More >>
Despite an early goal, the Shadow Women's First Team saw visiting Washington Timbers reply to even things up at halftime and go on to score three more in the second half to eliminate the defending Northwest Premier League champions out of the playoffs in the semifinals with a 4-1 victory.More >>
LEWISTON, Idaho –Top seed Oklahoma City and No. 5 seed Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) decided to flirt with disaster in their winner’s bracket game at the 61st annual Avista-NAIA World Series on Monday night.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The LCSC baseball now knows its path to a third-consecutive title and 19th overall National Championship. The Warriors were named the No. 5 Seed in the 10-team 2017 Avista NAIA Baseball World Series. They will play No. 4 Keiser at 7 p.m. on Friday May 26. LCSC finished the regular season with an overall record of 35-13.More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket – PDF | Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the seeds and bracket for the 2017 Avista-NAIA Baseball World Series, hosted by Lewis-Clark State (Idaho).More >>
LaVar Ball's Big Baller Brand unveiled the ZO2 shoe line that he designed for his son and UCLA basketball star Lonzo Ball on Thursday. This has caused mixed reactions among many people because the shoes retail for $495 and that is not the most expensive pair. A Lonzo Ball-autographed pair of the shoes, in the "Wet" color scheme, are being sold for $995.More >>
The 21-year-old was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Jets and spent his first four years of his career playing for the Americans. During his stint with the Americans, Comrie won both the 2014 and 2015 Playoff MVP Award, becoming the third goaltender in franchise history to win the award. He is also the American's all-time leader with a .916 save percentage.More >>
BILLINGS, Mont. – (Box Score) Daniela Wallen scored 25 points and Daniela Galindo added 19 to lead Oklahoma City to their ninth national championship, as the Stars downed Lewis Clark State (Idaho), 73-66, in the championship game of the 2017 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball National Championship, presented by Wells Fargo, at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark. With the win, Oklahoma City ends the year with a 34-6 and expands in record at the national champ...More >>
