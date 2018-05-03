Chiefs select Graham Sward 17th overall in 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Marc-Andre Fleury gave Blake Wheeler quite an earful in Vegas' playoff win over Winnipeg.

(AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A dispute between the University of North Dakota and one of its most generous benefactors is underscoring the difficulty the school has had in selling its Fighting Hawks nickname.

(AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a photo of a mock hockey jersey with the new University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks logo is seen at an unveiling ceremony in Grand Forks, N.D. A dispute between the university ...

The 2019 NFL draft will be held in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Rangers have hired Boston University's David Quinn as their new head coach.

Capitals win Game 7, advance to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 1998.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

Ovechkin: Capitals mission won't be complete unless they beat Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 during Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 2...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane waits for play to resume during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks ...

David Quinn had been contacted by other NHL teams in recent years and chose to remain at Boston University, but when the Rangers came calling he knew it was time to make the move.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). The New York Rangers new head coach David Quinn poses during an NHL hockey news conference in New York, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Quinn: Rangers' job is an 'opportunity I could not pass up'

Spokane Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs built for the future on Thursday morning in Red Deer, Alta., selecting 12 players in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft, including defenseman Graham Sward with the 17th overall pick.

“We’re ecstatic,” said Chiefs’ Assistant General Manager, Hockey Operations Chris Moulton. “He is a guy we coveted (but) didn’t think we’d get. Graham is polished. He’s a competitor.”

Sward is a 6-foot-1, 163-pound blueliner from Abbotsford, B.C. He played last season with the Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep (CSSHL), scoring two goals and 16 assists in 26 games. He added one assist in two games up with Yale’s Midget Prep squad.

“He does a bit of everything really well,” added Moulton. “He makes smart decisions, always has his head on a swivel, plays with poise and has an edge to his game.”

In total, the Chiefs selected 12 players, including two goaltenders, four defensemen and six forwards. By home province/state, Alberta led the way with four Spokane picks, followed by Saskatchewan (3), B.C. (2), Manitoba (2) and Texas (1).

Spokane Chiefs’ 2018 WHL Bantam Draft Class

1st Round (17th Overall) – Graham Sward

Graham Sward (YHA)

Position: Defense

Hometown: Abbotsford, BC

Measurables: 6’1″, 163 lbs, shoots left

2017-18: Yale Hockey Academy Bantam Prep (CSSHL)

Stats: 2 goals, 16 assists, 18 points, 48 PIM in 26 GP

Scouting Report: (see above)

2nd Round (39th Overall) – Owen MacNeil

Position: Forward

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Measurables: 5’11″, 155 lbs, shoots left

2017-18: Calgary Royals (AMBHL)

Stats: 15 goals, 32 assists, 47 points in 35 GP

Scouting Report: “Owen is a good two-way player. He is a good skater and competes. Showed leadership ability as a captain.”

3rd Round (61st Overall) – Blake Swetlikoff

Position: Forward

Hometown: Regina, SK

Measurables: 5’10″, 166 lbs, shoots right

2017-18: Regina Monarchs (SBAAHL)

Stats: 32 goals, 40 assists, 72 points in 31 GP

Scouting Report: “Blake is a great skater. He is a skilled offensive player and shows good character.”

4th Round (75th Overall) – Devin Aubin

Position: Defense

Hometown: Falher, AB

Measurables: 5’7″, 153 lbs, shoots left

2017-18: Grande Prairie Storm (AMBHL)

Stats: 9 goals, 2 assists, 11 points in 19 GP

Scouting Report: “Devin plays tough and doesn’t shy away from bigger players. He positions himself well, is very mobile and moves the puck with ease.”

4th Round (82nd Overall) – Mason Beaupit

Position: Goalie

Hometown: Surrey, BC

Measurables: 6’3″, 165 lbs

2017-18: Okanogan Hockey Academy Bantam Prep (CSSHL)

Stats: 3.83 GAA, .895 SV% in 18GP; 2.33 GAA, .943 SV% in 3 playoff games

Scouting Report: “Mason is a big goalie with lots of upside. He comes from a good program.”

4th Round (83rd Overall) – Logan Cox

Position: Forward

Hometown: Prince Albert, SK

Measurables: 6’1″, 155 lbs, shoots right

2017-18: Prince Albert Raiders (SBAAHL)

Stats: 19 goals, 38 assists, 57 points in 29 GP

Scouting Report: “Logan is a combination of skill, smarts and grit. He is a tough competitor, crashes the net and is difficult to play against.”

5th Round (105th Overall) – Chase Friedt-Mohr

Position: Defense

Hometown: Prince Albert, SK

Measurables: 5’10″, 158 lbs, shoots right

2017-18: Prince Albert Raiders (SBAAHL)

Stats: 6 goals, 17 assists, 23 points in 31 GP, 2G & 4A in 6 playoff games

Scouting Report: “Chase is a strong passer and good with the puck. He shows poise in all areas and plays smart.”

8th Round (156th Overall) – Grady Lane

Position: Forward

Hometown: Virden, MB

Measurables: 6’0″, 176 lbs, shoots left

2017-18: Southwest Cougars (WBD1)

Stats: 22 goals, 20 assists, 42 points & 99 PIM in 35 GP

Scouting Report: “Grady plays a full 200-foot game. He’s good on faceoffs and is hard on the puck.”

9th Round (193rd Overall) – Zachery Burns

Position: Forward

Hometown: Eckville, AB

Measurables: 6’1″, 169 lbs, shoots right

2017-18: Red Deer Rebels Bantam AAA (AMBHL)

Stats: 7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points in 33 GP

Scouting Report: “Zachery is a big kid who plays with a strong physical presence. He creates space for his teammates.”

9th Round (194th Overall) – Copeland Fricker

Position: Forward

Hometown: Odessa, TX

Measurables: 5’6″, 130 lbs

2017-18: Dallas Stars Elite 14U (T1EBHL)

Stats: 8 goals, 3 assists, 11 points in 12 GP

Scouting Report: “Fast, skilled and smart. He plays with pace. Has excellent vision and creativity on offense.”

10th Round (208th Overall) – Brandt Young

Position: Defense

Hometown: Neepawa, MB

Measurables: 5’10”, 145 lbs

2017-18: Yellowhead Chiefs Bantam AAA (WBD1)

Stats: 4 goals, 40 assists, 44 points in 36 GP

Scouting Report: “Brandt makes a good first pass and finishes hits. He shows poise in his own end.”

10th Round (215th Overall) – Tyler Palmer

Position: Goalie

Hometown: Lethbridge, AB

Measurables: 5’9″, 158 lbs

2017-18: Lethbridge Golden Hawks Bantam AAA (AMBHL)

Stats: 2.40 GAA & .916 SV% in 18 GP, 2.01 GAA & .931 SV% in 3 Alberta Cup games

Scouting Report: “Tyler is athletic, tracks the puck well and makes big saves. He steers the puck out of scoring areas well.”

Spokane Chiefs’ 2018 WHL Bantam Draft Selections

1st Round (17th Overall) – Graham Sward , D (Abbotsford, BC)

, D (Abbotsford, BC) 2nd (39th) – Owen MacNeil , F (Calgary, AB)

, F (Calgary, AB) 3rd (61st) – Blake Swetlikoff , F (Regina, SK)

, F (Regina, SK) 4th (75th; from PA) – Devin Aubin , D (Falher, AB)

, D (Falher, AB) 4th (82nd; from REG) – Mason Beaupit , G (Surrey, BC)

, G (Surrey, BC) 4th (83rd) – Logan Cox , F (Prince Albert, SK)

, F (Prince Albert, SK) 5th (105th) – Chase Friedt-Mohr , D (Prince Albert, SK)

, D (Prince Albert, SK) 8th (156th; from PG) – Grady Lane , F (Virden, MB)

, F (Virden, MB) 9th (193rd) – Zachery Burns , F (Eckville, AB)

, F (Eckville, AB) 9th (194th; from KEL) – Copeland Fricker , F (Midland, TX)

, F (Midland, TX) 10th (208th) – Brandt Young , D (Neepawa, MB)

, D (Neepawa, MB) 10th (215th) – Tyler Palmer, G (Lethbridge, AB)

Players eligible for the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft included 2003-born players who reside in the following provinces or states: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Players not selected in the Bantam Draft are then eligible to be listed by WHL clubs, with many being added to WHL Club Protected Player Lists as spots become available.