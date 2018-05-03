Paxton's 16 K's overshadowed by bullpen collapse in Mariners loss

The Seattle Mariners could not pull out the win on Wednesday night after falling to the Athletics, 3-2. Pitcher James Paxton was lights out tonight for the Mariners, striking out a career-high 16 batters, but failed to pick up the win.

The Mariners fall in game two. FINAL: 3-2.



The rubber match is tomorrow at 7:10. — Mariners (@Mariners) May 3, 2018

The Mariners bullpen collapsed in the final two innings after surrendering the lead in the 8th and 9th innings, giving up three runs on two home runs. The Mariners had the bases loaded in both the 8th and 9th innings, but came away with zero runs. The 44-year-old Ichiro Suzuki and Jean Segura had a chance to tie the game in the 9th inning, but both failed to capitalize.

This loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Mariners, who will continue their series against the Athletics on Thursday at 7:10 p.m.