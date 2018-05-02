Edwin Diaz wins AL Reliever of the Month Award

https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/991808265473462276 https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/991808265473462276 Major League Baseball announced on Wednesday that Mariners closer Edwin Diaz has won the American League Reliever of the Month. This is the second time in his career that Diaz has won the AL Reliever of the Month Award.

Diaz was 11 for 11 in save opportunities in the month of April, his 11 saves were the most in baseball during that span. Diaz pitched a total of14 1/3 innings, allowing just one run and two hits, while also striking out 27 batters during April.