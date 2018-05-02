Ty Smith named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

(AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A dispute between the University of North Dakota and one of its most generous benefactors is underscoring the difficulty the school has had in selling its Fighting Hawks nickname.

The 2019 NFL draft will be held in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Rangers have hired Boston University's David Quinn as their new head coach.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

David Quinn had been contacted by other NHL teams in recent years and chose to remain at Boston University, but when the Rangers came calling he knew it was time to make the move.

By Spokane Chiefs

Red Deer, Alta. / Spokane, Wash. – Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has won the Daryl K. Seaman Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year, as announced by the league on Wednesday. Smith is the third ever Chief to win the award.

“It means a lot. Growing up as a kid, my family was pretty strict with me on school and hockey,” said Smith. “I knew the better I did in school and the faster I got stuff done, the more time I’d have on the ice.”

Playing in his second full season with the Chiefs, Smith recorded 73 points (14G-59A) in 69 games, finishing second among all WHL defensemen in scoring during the 2017-18 WHL regular season. His 73 points are the most by a first-year NHL draft eligible defenseman since the 2001-02 season (Ian White, Swift Current; 79) and are the 6th most ever by a Chiefs defenseman in a single season. He earned WHL Player of the Week honors once and set a new franchise record for points in a game by a defenseman with seven (2G-5A) vs. Prince George on Feb. 23.

The nominees for the 2017-18 Daryl (Doc) K. Seaman Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year are @wouters_44 of the @BladesHockey and @_tysmith_24 of the @spokanechiefs! #WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/BpDuLeqOfH — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 2, 2018

Making the move from Lloydminster, Alta. to Spokane, Wash. for the 2016-17 school year, Smith maintained a 3.57 GPA during his studies south of the border. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound defenseman scored top marks throughout his time in high school, posting a 98 percent in Computer Applications B, a 95 percent in Anatomy and Physiology A and a 91 percent in Physics – Year 1A.

He also registered an 88 percent in Pre-Calculus A and an 87 percent in English 11A while also earning an 84 percent in Bridge to College English 12A and 83 percent in AP Statistics A.

“It’s definitely tough, but we have a great education advisor in Spokane in Joe Everson. He and our tutors help us out a lot. It helps our team as a whole.”

In his first season with the Chiefs, Smith was named the team’s Rookie of the Year and Scholastic Player of the Year. This year, he was named the team’s John “Hitman” Hern Defenseman of the Year and earned a second consecutive Scholastic Player of the Year award, marking the first time a Chief has earned that distinction twice.

The winner of the 2017-18 Daryl (Doc) K. Seaman Memorial Trophy as the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is @_tysmith_24 of the @spokanechiefs! #WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/4fmlpXg4AD — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 2, 2018

In 1996, the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honor of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman, a pioneer in promoting higher education and hockey as well as a leading supporter of the WHL’s education and scholarship programs. It is awarded annually to the WHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year and recognizes a player who has demonstrated academic excellence while competing in the WHL.

Former Chiefs to win the award include Reid Gow (2011-12) and Kyle Rossiter (1997-98). Rossiter went on to win the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year award as well.