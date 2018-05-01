Huskies get 13 hits in win over Seattle U

By Washington Athletics

SEATTLE – Washington's offense pounded out 13 hits and led 7-0 to give freshman Jack DeCooman plenty of leeway to work with as the Huskies beat Seattle U, 7-2, Tuesday afternoon at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue, Wash.



Nick Kahle (3-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 R) and Noah Hsue (3-3, RBI) each had three hits to back DeCooman, who did not allow a hit in his four-inning start.



The Huskies (21-19) wasted no time in jumping ahead of Seattle U (29-13). The visitors strung together three hits in the top of the first, the last one a two-out RBI single by freshman first baseman Jonathan Schiffer to grab a 1-0 lead.



It was the start of a good day for the Huskies' offense against Redhawks starter Jarrod Billig (1-2). They managed nine hits and five earned runs off the freshman over 3 1/3 innings.



"I was afraid we might be a little out of gas because of what happened on Sunday, but I was proud of the way we came out and found a way to score early," said UW Coach Lindsay Meggs. "It put some pressure on them, gave Jack DeCooman a little chance to catch his breath, and he settled in and gave us some innings, and we just kind of staffed from there. We did the things we needed to do at the plate and found a way to win."



The heart of UW's lineup accounted for two more runs in the third inning to give the Huskies a 3-0 advantage. Kahle led the inning off with a double and was knocked home by a Willie MacIver single. After MacIver stole second, Joe Wainhouse singled him home.



Washington kept the offense rolling, piling on three more runs in the fourth and an unearned run in the fifth.



In the fourth, Hsue picked up a RBI on a safety squeeze, Kahle hit his team-high 17th double for a RBI and MacIver grounded out scoring the sixth run of the game.



Jack Johnson drove home Schiffer in fifth on a ground out for a 7-0 lead.



Up 7-0, DeCooman was pulled from the game after four innings with 53 pitches under his belt. In the freshman's fourth collegiate appearance, he walked two and did not strike out a batter. The lefty kept the Redhawks off-balance all day and induced 10 flyouts in his four innings.



"I was just trying to throw the ball over the middle of the plate and get as many outs as I could as quickly as possible to just get us in and out because we were getting a lot of hits," said DeCooman. "It's nice to be able to get our offense rolling and hopefully that will help us continue to hit a lot over the weekend."



The Redhawks were clearly happy with the pitching change as they got their first three hits of the game off of Dylan Lamb in the fifth to score a pair of runs and cut the Huskies lead to 7-2.



Stevie Emanuels (4-2) gave the Huskies three solid innings of relief to earn the win. He allowed four hits, a walk and struck out one.



Washington heads down to Tempe, Ariz., for a three-games series at Arizona State.