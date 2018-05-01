Former Vandal Tony Lashley transfers to Boise State

By Boise State Athletics

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State football announced the signing of graduate transfer linebacker Tony Lashley (Kansas City, Mo./Rockhurst HS/Idaho) Tuesday. Lashley will be eligible to play immediately and will join the Broncos for the 2018 season.

Lashley played the past four seasons at Idaho after grayshirting in 2013. In 2017, he was named to the All-Sun Belt First Team after leading the Vandals and ranking second in the Sun Belt in tackles (123), solo tackles (78, tops in the Sun Belt), and tying for second with 14.0 tackles-for-loss (tied for fifth in the conference). Lashley also ranked 11th in the FBS with 10.3 tackles per game, and was fifth in solo tackles, with 6.5 per contest.

The Kansas City, Mo., native garnered All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in 2016 after racking up 107 tackles and 10.0 tackles-for-loss.

Over his four-year career in Moscow, the 6-foot-1, 236-lb. Lashley played in 35 games, totaling 261 tackles (168 solo), 26.0 TFL, and 3.0 sacks. Additionally, he recovered four fumbles and blocked three kicks.

Lashley will join a Boise State program that is coming off of an 11-3 campaign in which it captured its third Mountain West crown, and defeated Oregon, 38-28, in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Broncos closed the season ranked 22nd in both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls.