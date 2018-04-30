Seahawks select 9 players in 2018 NFL Draft

By Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks started Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft by trading back to acquire more picks, shipping the No. 18 overall pick in Round 1 and the No. 248 overall pick (Round 7) to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the No. 27 overall pick (Round 1), No. 76 overall pick (Round 3), and No. 186 overall pick (Round 6).
Round 1, No. 27 Overall: RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego St.
The Seahawks selected San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny with the 27th overall pick of the 2018 draft, marking the first time Seattle has used a first-round pick on a running back under general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, and just the third time in franchise history, with Curt Warner and Shaun Alexander being the previous two.
With Pick 27, #SeahawksDraft RB Rashaad Penny! pic.twitter.com/8Yf9VGZtRo— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 27, 2018
Round 3, No. 79 Overall: DE Rasheem Green, USC
The Seahawks made a trade with Pittsburgh in Round 3, sending the No. 76 overall pick to the Steelers in exchange for picks No. 79 (Round 3) and No. 220 overall (Round 7).
With pick No. 79, Seattle selected defensive Rasheem Green out of the University of Southern California. Green, who is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, played both end and tackle for the Trojans, and started all 14 games last season, earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season after recording a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.
With Pick 79, #SeahawksDraft DE Rasheem Green! pic.twitter.com/XgfSIL0XyS— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 4, No. 120 Overall: TE Will Dissly, Washington
The Seahawks stayed local in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, selecting University of Washington tight end Will Dissly with the 120th overall pick. Dissly, who is 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, began his college career as a defensive end, but eventually switched to tight end where he played the past two seasons.
This Husky is staying in Seattle! #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/yqUGeZB2oM— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 5, No. 141 Overall: LB Shaquem Griffin, UCF
The Griffin brothers are reunited in Seattle, with the Seahawks using pick No. 141 overall on UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the twin brother of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, a third-round pick in last year's draft.
Welcome to the family, @Shaquemgriffin!! #SeahawksDraft #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/4fbuTpyl9u— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 5, No. 146 Overall: CB Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
Seattle used its second selection in Round 5 on Oklahoma State's Tre Flowers, who played safety in college but who the Seahawks will convert to cornerback.
Tre Flowers is now a Seahawk! #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/sTT4166mly— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 5, No. 149 Overall: P Michael Dickson, Texas
?The Seahawks traded up to make their third selection of the fifth round, sending the No. 156 overall pick and pick No. 226 overall (R7) to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the No. 149 overall pick.
With pick No. 149 overall, Seattle selected punter Michael Dickson out of the University of Texas. Dickson, who grew up playing Australian Rules Football in Sydney, led the nation in gross punting average (47.4) and net average (44.2) last season, and he pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 42 of his 84 punts.
With Pick 149, #SeahawksDraft punter Michael Dickson! pic.twitter.com/9EiX0QGeH7— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 5, No. 168 Overall: OT Jamarco Jones, Ohio State
With their final pick in the fifth round, the Seahawks selected offensive tackle Jamarco Jones out of Ohio State. Last season, Jones started all 14 games and earned first-team all-conference honors for the Big Ten champs.
Making his way to Seattle, tackle Jamarco Jones! #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/BNy3bDKgY4— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 6, No. 186 Overall: DE Jacob Martin, Temple
The Seahawks selected Temple defensive end Jacob Martin in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, adding a pass rusher who recorded eight sacks last season. A second-team all-conference selection as a senior, Martin also recorded 11 tackles for loss last season.
With Pick 186, #SeahawksDraft DE Jacob Martin! pic.twitter.com/3Pu08xN84l— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Round 7, No. 220 Overall: QB Alex McGough, Florida International
The Seahawks used their ninth and final pick of the draft on quarterback Alex McGough out of FIU. McGough becomes just the second quarterback drafted by Pete Carroll and John Schneider after Russell Wilson in 2012.
We've added a signal caller, welcome to Seattle @McgoughAlex! #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/GVSE7NbvQe— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018