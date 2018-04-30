Seahawks select 9 players in 2018 NFL Draft

By Seattle Seahawks The Seahawks started Day 1 of the 2018 NFL Draft by trading back to acquire more picks, shipping the No. 18 overall pick in Round 1 and the No. 248 overall pick (Round 7) to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for the No. 27 overall pick (Round 1), No. 76 overall pick (Round 3), and No. 186 overall pick (Round 6).

Round 4, No. 120 Overall: TE Will Dissly, Washington

The Seahawks stayed local in the fourth round of the 2018 draft, selecting University of Washington tight end Will Dissly with the 120th overall pick. Dissly, who is 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, began his college career as a defensive end, but eventually switched to tight end where he played the past two seasons.

This Husky is staying in Seattle! #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/yqUGeZB2oM — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018

Round 5, No. 141 Overall: LB Shaquem Griffin, UCF The Griffin brothers are reunited in Seattle, with the Seahawks using pick No. 141 overall on UCF linebacker Shaquem Griffin, the twin brother of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin, a third-round pick in last year's draft. Welcome to the family, @Shaquemgriffin!! #SeahawksDraft #AgainstAllOdds pic.twitter.com/4fbuTpyl9u — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018

Round 5, No. 149 Overall: P Michael Dickson, Texas ?The Seahawks traded up to make their third selection of the fifth round, sending the No. 156 overall pick and pick No. 226 overall (R7) to the Denver Broncos in exchange for the No. 149 overall pick. With pick No. 149 overall, Seattle selected punter Michael Dickson out of the University of Texas. Dickson, who grew up playing Australian Rules Football in Sydney, led the nation in gross punting average (47.4) and net average (44.2) last season, and he pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line on 42 of his 84 punts. With Pick 149, #SeahawksDraft punter Michael Dickson! pic.twitter.com/9EiX0QGeH7 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018