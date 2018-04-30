Four homers power Zags to rainy win over LMU, 11-1

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga baseball endured two early rain delays, but that didn't slow down an offense that posted four home runs in an 11-1 series-clinching win over Loyola Marymount at Patterson Baseball Complex and Washington Trust Field.

Gonzaga got on the board early and often in the rain-soaked day at the park. The two teams endured a 46-minute rain delay early in the third, and then a 59-minute rain delay at the start of the fourth.

GU starter Mac Lardner pitched through a challenging day with the two rain delays, coming out after each one on the way to 6.0-inning start. He gave up just one run on six hits and posted seven strikeouts with no walks. Trent Schulte came on in relief and went 2.0 perfect innings with one strikeout. Matthew Henckel got his first career appearance and pitched 1.0 inning allowing no runs and two walks with a strikeout.

"The most impressive thing of the day was Mac Lardner going out and having to stop, start, stop, start with the rain. He looked strong each time he went out there," head coach Mark Machtolf said. "Our guys have done a good job of putting at-bats behind them and just staying the course. We pride ourselves on winning each series and we were able to get that done today."

Five Zags had at least two hits on the day, and GU's offense posted four home runs in the offensive outburst. Carson Breshears and Nick Brooks had the two biggest days, going a combined 5-for-10. Breshears went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, two doubles and two runs scored, while Brooks hit two home runs and scored three times with three RBI. Isaac Barrera, Gunnar Schubert and Austin Pinorini each posted two hits as well.

Breshears huge day came in the first of four consecutive innings that the Zags posted a run and it was the biggest of the four. After three straight runners reached, the GU second baseman came to bat and hit his first home run as a Zag, which was also the first grand slam of the season for the team.

The home runs kept coming for the Zags after that with a pair from Brooks. The designated hitter crushed a two-run homer to straightaway centerfield as part of a three-run third, and then hit a solo shot to left field in the fifth to push the lead to 9-1.

Jace VanDeBrake added a pinch-hit solo home run to right field in the eight to cap the scoring for the day.

Gonzaga will head back out on the road for its final road series of the season at San Diego, starting on Friday. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.