Washington State QB drafted in sixth round by Tennessee

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk had to wait a little longer than expected before he got the big phone call from the NFL. Falk was drafted Saturday afternoon in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft, No. 199 overall, to the Tennessee Titans.

Falk is the 11th QB to get drafted in the history of Washington State football, and the first since Alex Brink in 2008.

Falk played five years as a Coug and finished his career as the Pac-12's all-time leading passer, with 14,486 passing yards and 119 touchdown passes. He was also the school's winningest quarterback with a 27-13 career record.

Falk has said Tom Brady was a role model for him in his football career. Brady was also drafted No. 199 overall in the 2000 NFL draft.