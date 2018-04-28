Washington State's Cole Madison drafted in fifth round by Green Bay

Washington State offensive lineman Cole Madison was selected in the fifth round as the 138th overall pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft Saturday.

Madison is the second Cougar offensive lineman drafted under head coach Mike Leach after Joe Dahl was selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft by the Detroit Lions and is WSU’s highest drafted offensive lineman since Scott Sanderson was selected in the third round by the Tennessee Oilers in the 1997 draft.

Madison was a three-time All-Pac-12 Conference selection, earning second team honors as a senior after starting all 13 games at right tackle and was presented the “Bone Award” three times, given to WSU’s offensive lineman of the week. The Burien, Wash. native started all 47 games he appeared in and all 47 starts came at right tackle, the second-most-starts in school history.