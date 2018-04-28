Gold tops Silver in annual Idaho spring game

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- Roshaun Johnson rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while Kaden Elliss starred on both sides of the ball in Team Gold's 55-19 win in the 2018 Silver & Gold Spring Game Friday, at the Kibbie Dome. Johnson scored twice from on one-yard plunges and added another red-zone score from six yards out.



The game started with Mason Petrino finding Elliss for back-to-back receptions of 30 and 10 yards, respectively. Petrino capped the first drive with a one-yard touchdown carry, his first of two rushing touchdowns on the night.



Elliss continued his monster opening quarter three drives later when Colton Richardson hit him in stride in the middle of the field and Elliss outran the secondary for an 80-yard touchdown. He finished with five catches for 141 yards. The senior was also instrumental in Team Gold's defensive effort at his more customary position of linebacker.

Tyrese Dedmon got Team Silver on the board in the first quarter with a 28-yard fumble recovery. Dedmon recovered two fumbles in the game.



David Ungerer had a game-high 13 receptions for Team Gold, racking up 146 yards. Ungerer scored on an 18-yard pass from Petrino late in the first half.

Team Silver cut the halftime deficit to 35-12 when Dylan Lemle found Cutrell Haywood in the corner of the end zone just before time expired. Lemle finished the game 8-of-14 for 120 yards and the one score.



Haywood was one of more than a dozen Vandals who dressed in an alternate uniform and played on both teams. He grabbed eight receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns, scoring once for each team.



Jack Bamis tallied a touchdown on a four-yard run in the second half to round out the scoring for Team Silver. Bamis carried the ball 22 times for 63 yards.



The Vandals now enter the home stretch of the spring semester with dead week and finals week in the immediate future. Fall camp begins the first week of August, and the season opener is slated for Sept. 1, at Fresno State.