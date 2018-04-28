Aaron Best joins SWX Tonight to preview Eastern Washington's Red - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Aaron Best joins SWX Tonight to preview Eastern Washington's Red-White Spring Game

SWX is once again your home to the Eastern Washington Red-White Spring Game. To help you get ready for Saturday's battle, EWU head coach Aaron Best stopped by SWX Tonight to take a look back at spring camp and tell you what to expect tomorrow at 2.

