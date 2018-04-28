Seahawks select USC defensive end Rasheem Green in third round

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks added to their defensive line in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, selecting USC defensive end Rasheem Green with the 79th overall pick.

The Seahawks picked Green after trading back three spots, sending the 76th pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pick No. 79 and a seventh-round pick (220 overall). The Seahawks acquired the 76th pick on Thursday when they traded back in the first round.

Green, who is 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, played both end and tackle for the Trojans, and started all 14 games last season. Green earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season after recording a team-high 12.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He started 12 games in 2016 and had six sacks.

Green’s versatility should be an asset on a team that values flexible defensive linemen, and he is more than willing to play wherever he is asked.

“I personally prefer the outside, but I feel like I’m just as good inside as I am outside,” Green said. “I just practiced more inside in college, so that’s what I felt more comfortable with.”

Green said in conversations with the Seahawks during the pre-draft process, they discussed him playing “both inside and outside.”

Asked to describe himself as a player, Green said, “I feel like I’m a very long and quick player, and I do a good job of knowing what’s going to happen before it happens. So I would say I’m quick, long and smart, those are some words I would use to describe my game.”

Green will be part of a line that figures to look quite a bit different in 2018 than it did last season. The Seahawks traded longtime starting end Michael Bennett to Philadelphia earlier this offseason, lost starting defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in free agency, and could be without starting end Cliff Avril as well depending on the status of the neck injury that ended his 2017 season.

As things currently stand, the Seahawks hold eight picks for Saturday:

Round 4: 120

Round 5: 141, 146, 156, 168

Round 6: 186

Round 7: 220, 226