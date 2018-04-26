EWU's five-game home schedule completed with addition of CWU

WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).More >>
Gonzaga had a 4-0 lead through five innings, but broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Altogether the Zags pounded out 15 hits on the day and scored a season-high-tying 13 runs.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.More >>
Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.More >>
The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team.More >>
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.More >>
Whitworth is coming off a 10-15 record in 2017-18. Griffith takes over for Higgs, who won 361 games in 24 years leading the Pirates and ranked 48th in total victories among active Division III coaches at the time of her retirement.More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
Gonzaga will be back in action on Thursday at the WCC Tournament at a time to be determined. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball posted nine runs in the first two innings and Alek Jacob struck out 12 on the way to a 9-0 shutout win over Santa Clara on Saturday night. The win moved Gonzaga to 29-21 overall and 16-10 in the West Coast Conference, and kept them within one game of Pepperdine for the league lead. The Waves beat Portland 6-2 to hold on to the top spot. On Sunday, a Gonzaga win and Pepperdine loss would clinch the No. 1 seed...More >>
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.More >>
He was one of 21 collegiate free agents the Chargers signed, and they will report for a rookie mini-camp this week.More >>
To help you get ready for Saturday's Red-White battle, EWU head coach Aaron Best stopped by SWX Tonight to take a look back at spring camp and tell you what to expect tomorrow at 2.More >>
Eagle fans and tailgaters hoping for a fifth home game can breathe a sigh of relief after Eastern Washington University announced the addition of regional rival Central Washington to its 2018 football schedule.More >>
The interim tag has been removed from her title and Lynn Hickey will now become the permanent Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics at Eastern Washington University, effective immediately.More >>
Five of the players on the Red squad were starters on offense for the Eagles last season, including a trio of offensive linemen and All-Big Sky running back Antoine Custer Jr.More >>
Helping improve his chances to play professionally, former Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk averaged 15.3 points at the prestigious Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
