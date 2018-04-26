EWU's five-game home schedule completed with addition of CWU

By Eastern Washington Athletics

Eagle fans and tailgaters hoping for a fifth home game can breathe a sigh of relief after Eastern Washington University announced the addition of regional rival Central Washington to its 2018 football schedule. In the 69th all-time meeting, the Wildcats will visit Cheney on Sept. 1, 2018, with kickoff scheduled for at 1:05 p.m. Pacific time at Roos Field.



The addition of Central gives EWU five home games and finalizes the team's season ticket packages and prices for tailgating passes. Fans now have until May 4 to renew their season tickets online, via phone or in-person. Those who have already renewed will receive a communication from the EWU Athletics Ticket Office with billing information.



Remaining season tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 4. Costs of season tickets range from $99 to $160, with single-game tickets available in late summer. More information is available at: http://goeags.com/tickets.



"We are excited for our team and fans to have our schedule finalized and play Central Washington," said new EWU director of athletics Lynn Hickey. "It was difficult to add a game this late, but this turned out to be a great solution. It will be fun to play another team from the state of Washington and give our fans a fifth home game."



"It's nice to get our 11th game scheduled, and even better to be able to play at home," said Eastern head coach Aaron Best. "We highly-anticipate the 2018 season, and this is a great way to start for the fans of football in this region."



Eastern is 34-30-4 against Central, which is an NCAA Division II school located in Ellensburg, Wash. Once fierce NAIA rivals in the Evergreen Conference, the Eagles and Wildcats have not played each other since 2010, and have met just seven times since EWU moved to the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (then I-AA) in 1984.



Eastern has won eight of the last nine meetings in a series which started in 1921. Central's current quarterback is former Eagle Reilly Hennessey, who directed CWU to an 11-1 record and perfect 8-0 mark in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in 2017. He completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,551 yards and 28 touchdowns as CWU lost its lone game in the first round of the NCAA Division I Playoffs.



Eastern's 2018 schedule also includes a Sept. 15 non-conference game at Washington State and an Oct. 27 Big Sky Conference home match-up with Idaho. Game times will be announced this summer.



The Eagles will play in 2019 at Washington (8/31/19), a team EWU narrowly lost to 59-52 in 2014 and 30-27 in 2011. Eastern also has non-conference road games scheduled at Florida (9/5/20) and Oregon (9/3/22, subject to change), plus home-and-home arrangements with Western Illinois of the Missouri Valley Conference and Jacksonville State of the Ohio Valley Conference.





2018 Schedule (as of April 26, 2018)



Date - Opponent - Site - Time - Series

Sept. 1 – Central Washington – Cheney, Wash. – 1:05 p.m. – EWU 34-30-4

Sept. 8 - at Northern Arizona - Flagstaff, Ariz. - TBA - EWU 20-12

Sept. 15 - at Washington State - Pullman, Wash. - TBA - WSU 3-1

Sept. 22 - Cal Poly*% - Cheney, Wash. - TBA - EWU 7-2

Sept. 29 - at Montana State* - Bozeman, Mont. - TBA - EWU 31-10

Oct. 6 - Southern Utah* - Cheney, Wash. - TBA - EWU 6-3

Oct. 13 - at Weber State* - Ogden, Utah - TBA - EWU 19-15

Oct. 20 - Open

Oct. 27 - Idaho* - Cheney, Wash. - TBA - UI 15-6

Nov. 3 - at Northern Colorado* - Greeley, Colo. - TBA - EWU 20-12

Nov. 10 - UC Davis*& - Cheney, Wash. - TBA - EWU 6-0

Nov. 17 - at Portland State* - Portland, Ore. - TBA - PSU 20-19-1

Nov. 24 - FCS Playoffs Begin



*Big Sky Conference Game. %Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame Day. &Senior Day.

Home Football Games in Cheney Take Place at Roos Field (formerly Woodward Field) on the EWU campus.

All Times Pacific (to be announced in the summer) – most games start 5-7 minutes after the top or bottom of the hour.





More on EWU's Future Schedules . . .



Because of changes in league affiliations, just the 2018 and 2019 Big Sky schedules have been announced thus far. With the league consisting of 13 teams with one division, each team plays eight conference games and thus has four opponents each year they don't play. In 2016, North Dakota was an opponent EWU did not meet, and both teams finished 8-0 to share the league crown. Likewise, Eastern and NAU did not play each other in 2017 but are playing a non-conference game against one another in 2018.



North Dakota will be leaving the conference for the Missouri Valley Football Conference (Summit League in other sports) following the 2017-18 school year, but will still play its previously scheduled Big Sky games through 2019. Eastern is scheduled to play its last games against UND on Nov. 11, 2017, in Grand Forks, and Sept. 28, 2019, in Cheney. North Dakota will play an affiliate schedule in the league in 2018 and 2019 and not be eligible for the title, however, previously-scheduled Big Sky games against the Fighting Hawks will count in the conference standings.



As part of the scheduling of league games, each school has traditionally played two opponents every year as a rival. Eastern's current rivals are Montana and Portland State, however, that will change to Idaho and Portland State, with Montana becoming Idaho's second rival. That begins in the 2018 season, meaning EWU will not play a regular season game versus Montana in 2018 for the first time since 1982.



However, modifications had to be made because of games previously scheduled, so Eastern doesn't play the Vandals in 2019. League schedules for 2020 and beyond have yet to be announced, but starting that season EWU will play UI and PSU annually, and the other league schools on a rotating basis.



Eastern still needs to add at least one more game and as many as two in 2019 when teams are allowed to play up to 12 games in the regular season. Eastern already has agreements in place with three non-conference opponents in 2020 (Florida, NAU and Jacksonville State), giving EWU a six-game home schedule that season.





2019 SCHEDULE

8/31/19 - at Washington

9/7/19 - Open

9/14/19 - at Jacksonville St.

9/21/19 - Open

9/28/19 - North Dakota*

10/5/19 - at Sacramento St.*

10/12/19 - Northern Colorado*

10/19/19 - Open

10/26/19 - at Montana*

11/2/19 - Northern Arizona*

11/9/19 - at Idaho State*

11/16/19 - at Cal Poly*

11/23/19 - Portland State*



Also . . .

9/5/20 - at Florida

9/12/20 - Western Illinois

9/19/20 - Northern Arizona

9/11/21 - Jacksonville State

9/18/21 - at Western Illinois

9/3/22 - at Oregon (date subject to change)