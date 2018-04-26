Huskies Vita Vea drafted No. 12 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Former Washington Huskies defensive tackle Vita Vea has been selected No. 12 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Vea started all 13 games for the Washington Huskies in 2017 and was named first-team All-Pac-12, as well as second-team All-American by USA Today. Vea won the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year Award last season and was one of five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year.

The Bucs finished last in the NFC South with a 5-11 record last season. Tampa Bay ranked 23rd in the NFL last season giving up an average 117.5 rushing yards per game. This is the first defensive lineman the Bucs have selected in the first round since Adrian Clayborn in 2011.