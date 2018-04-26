Huskies Vita Vea drafted No. 12 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).More >>
Gonzaga had a 4-0 lead through five innings, but broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Altogether the Zags pounded out 15 hits on the day and scored a season-high-tying 13 runs.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.More >>
Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.More >>
The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team.More >>
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.More >>
Whitworth is coming off a 10-15 record in 2017-18. Griffith takes over for Higgs, who won 361 games in 24 years leading the Pirates and ranked 48th in total victories among active Division III coaches at the time of her retirement.More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
Gonzaga will be back in action on Thursday at the WCC Tournament at a time to be determined. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball posted nine runs in the first two innings and Alek Jacob struck out 12 on the way to a 9-0 shutout win over Santa Clara on Saturday night. The win moved Gonzaga to 29-21 overall and 16-10 in the West Coast Conference, and kept them within one game of Pepperdine for the league lead. The Waves beat Portland 6-2 to hold on to the top spot. On Sunday, a Gonzaga win and Pepperdine loss would clinch the No. 1 seed...More >>
Washington's offense pounded out 13 hits and led 7-0 to give freshman Jack DeCooman plenty of leeway to work with as the Huskies beat Seattle U, 7-2.More >>
This is the first defensive lineman the Bucs have selected in the first round since Adrian Clayborn in 2011.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
