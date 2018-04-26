Cougs let late lead slip away, falling to Seattle U 4-3

By Washington State Athletics

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Washington State surrendered the go-head run in the eighth inning in a 4-3 defeat against Seattle U at Bannerwood Park Wednesday afternoon.



The Cougars (13-21) received two-hit games from Robert Teel, Blake Clanton and Ryan Ramsower but Seattle U (27-11) tied the game with two runs in the seventh and used a two-out RBI-triple to score the go-ahead run in the eighth inning.



In the second inning, James Rudkin worked a walk and Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch and both moved up a base on a wild pitch. With two outs, Ramsower pulled a 3-2 pitch into left field for a two-run double and a 2-0 Cougar lead.



In the fifth, Seattle U made it a 2-1 game with a two-out RBI-single into centerfield.



In the seventh, the Cougars pushed the lead back to two. JJ Hancock reached on catcher's interference and moved to third on Teel's single to right field before Clanton pulled a single through the right side to score Hancock for a 3-1 advantage.



In the bottom of the seventh, Seattle U took advantage of a walk, a hit-by-pitch, a balk and two sacrifice flies to scored tie the game at three despite not recording a hit in the inning.



In the eighth, the Redhawks used a leadoff walk and a sacrifice bunt to put a runner on second. Cougar reliever Collin Maier struck out the next hitter for the second out but the next hitter pulled a pitch deep to right field that right fielder Blake Clanton nearly made a leaping catch as he crashed into the wall but he couldn't make the catch and the go-ahead run scored from second on the triple.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Dillon Plew was a hit by a pitch in the 2nd, extending his on-base streak to 9 games

Blake Clanton singled to center in the 5th inning, extending his hitting streak to 9 games

Bryce Moyle made the start and fired two scoreless innings



NEXT UP

The Cougars will remain in Seattle for a three-game Pac-12 Conference series with rival Washington beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.

