Mock draft has Seahawks trading first-round pick

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Photo: Seattle Seahawks

The first round of the NFL Draft begins tomorrow as the Seattle Seahawks look to reload for the 2018 season. The Seahawks have a total of eight total draft picks this season:

  • Round 1 - Pick 18 (18)
  • Round 4 - Pick 20 (120)
  • Round 5 - Pick 4 (141)
  • Round 5 - Pick 9 (146)
  • Round 5 - Pick 19 (156)
  • Round 5 - Pick 31 (168)
  • Round 7 - Pick 8 (226)
  • Round 7 - Pick 30 (248)

The Seahawks are without a second and third-round pick this year and haven't selected a player in the first round in four of the past five seasons. According to CBS Sports, Seattle will trade their No. 18 pick to the New England Patriots for the No. 23 and No. 95 picks. The Seahawks will then trade the No. 23 and the No. 168 picks to the Cleveland Browns for No. 35 and No. 64 picks - giving them three picks on Day 2.

Here's a complete look at the Seahawks mock draft according to CBS Sports:

The first two picks for the Seahawks come in the second round and are both from Auburn University. The first round of the NFL Draft begins Thursday at 5 p.m.

    Photo: Seattle Seahawks
    Photo: Seattle Seahawks

    Photo: Seattle Seahawks
    Photo: Seattle Seahawks

    Seahawks open at Denver on September 9. Photo: Seahawks

