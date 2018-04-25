Felix picks up win as Mariners beat White Sox, 4-3 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners won their second straight game on Wednesday after beating the Chicago White Sox, 4-3. Felix Hernandez picked up his third win of the season after throwing six strikeouts and giving up three earned runs in 6.0 innings pitched.

Seattle scored four runs in the win, which included a home run from Mike Zunino - his second on the season. Edwin Diaz threw two strikeouts today and became the fifth fastest closer in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts (Diaz 130.0 innings).

The Mariners are now 13-10 on the season and are currently in third place in the AL West.

Seattle will begin a four-game series against the Cleveland Indians on Thursday.

