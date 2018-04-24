Mariners snap losing streak, beating White Sox 1-0

The Seattle Mariners snapped their two-game losing streak on Tuesday when they shutout the Chicago White Sox, 1-0. Leading the way for the Mariners was former Gonzaga pitcher Marco Gonzales, who pitched 6.0 innings and threw eight strikeouts in the win.

Marco has it workin' today and is through six innings in the Windy City. ?? #TrueToTheBlue



?? 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K pic.twitter.com/FJrhibMn8z — Mariners (@Mariners) April 24, 2018

The Mariners only got five hits in the game, but none more important than Mitch Haniger's RBI single in the fourth inning. Haniger's hit in the fourth inning proved to be the only run the Mariners had in the game and secured Seattle's 12th win of the season.

The Mariners will continue their series against the White Sox in a morning game on Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. Felix Hernandez (2-2) will be the starting pitcher for Seattle in Wednesday's game.