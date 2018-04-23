Mariners give up 10 runs in loss to White Sox

The Seattle Mariners lost their second straight game falling to the Chicago White Sox on Monday, 10-4. Starting pitcher Mike Leake gave up eight earned runs and 12 hits in just 3.1 innings.

Back in action tomorrow afternoon, with a 2:10 p.m. first pitch on tap. — Mariners (@Mariners) April 24, 2018

It was all downhill for the Mariners as they gave up five runs on four hits in the first inning. Seattle scored two runs in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Mike Zunino - his first homer of the year.

The Mariners will try to break their losing streak on Tuesday when they continue their series with the White Sox. That game will begin at 2:10 p.m.