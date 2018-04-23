Mariners give up 10 runs in loss to White Sox - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners give up 10 runs in loss to White Sox

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Mariners drop 2nd straight to White Sox Mariners drop 2nd straight to White Sox

The Seattle Mariners lost their second straight game falling to the Chicago White Sox on Monday, 10-4. Starting pitcher Mike Leake gave up eight earned runs and 12 hits in just 3.1 innings.

It was all downhill for the Mariners as they gave up five runs on four hits in the first inning. Seattle scored two runs in the fifth inning on a two-run home run by Mike Zunino - his first homer of the year.

The Mariners will try to break their losing streak on Tuesday when they continue their series with the White Sox. That game will begin at 2:10 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.