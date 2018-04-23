Parker McFadden named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week

By Washington State Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO – Junior Parker McFadden was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.



McFadden threw the first five innings as four Cougar pitchers combined to no-hit Santa Clara in a 5-0 win Sunday, clinching a series sweep. It was the second no-hitter for WSU this season after Scotty Sunitsch no-hit Oregon April 8 and the first time WSU has thrown a pair of no-hitters in the same season since the 1976 College World Series team also threw two.



McFadden struck out four, walked two and hit one batter in route to his first win of 2018. The Yelm, Wash. native retired the final eight batters he faced before giving way to sophomore lefthander A.J. Block to start the sixth. Block worked 1.1 innings and senior Collin Maier followed with 0.2 innings before Ryan Walker closed things out with the final two innings.



McFadden also worked 1.1 scoreless innings at Gonzaga last Tuesday, striking out three along the way. For the week, McFadden did not allow a run in his two appearances and totaled seven strikeouts in 6.1 no-hit innings.



Parker earns WSU's second Pac-12 weekly award of 2018 after Sunitsch earned the same honor April 9.

