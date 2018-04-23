Gonzaga's Daniel Bies named WCC Pitcher of Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Gonzaga right-hander Daniel Bies was named the Rawlings/WCC Pitcher of the Week for his shutdown performance at San Francisco over the weekend, league officials announced Monday.

Bies dominated league leader San Francisco in a 6-0 complete game shutout win for Gonzaga on Friday night. The redshirt junior right-hander pitched his third complete game of the season, but recorded his first career shutout against the Dons. He struck out 11, walked none and allowed just six hits, with only one for extra bases.

The shutout lowered Bies’ WCC era to 2.27 in six starts and his season ERA to 2.51. He has 51 strikeouts against just 11 walks in 43.2 innings in league play this season.

The award is the second of the season for Bies, as he was named Pitcher of the Week on March 19 as well.

Gonzaga will continue WCC action with a home series against Loyola Marymount, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.