Sounders get 1st win of season, beating Minnesota FC 3-1

By Seattle Sounders

SEATTLE – Gustav Svensson scored a majestic long-distance goal in the 23rd minute, Will Bruin scored a second just two minutes later and Jordy Delem scored his first MLS goal at the death, pacing the Seattle Sounders to their first win of their MLS season in a 3-1 victory over visiting Minnesota United at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Christian Ramirez netted midway through the second half to make things interesting, but the Sounders would hold them off the scoresheet until Delem put the nail in the coffin with the late finish.

It was the second straight positive result for the Sounders following their 0-3-0 start to the season coming off their 2-2 road draw at Sporting Kansas City last weekend.

Svensson opened the scoring in highlight-reel fashion after he collected a feed from Cristian Roldan and unleashed a laser strike past Minnesota goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth, staking the Sounders to the 1-0 lead. Seattle would then double that advantage just two minutes later after Bruin re-directed a cross from Roldan on frame that deflected off Shuttleworth and into net, giving the Sounders their second goal in three minutes.

Ramirez would pull one back in the 66th after he headed home a lobbed cross from Darwin Quintero, but the visitors couldn’t quite manage to find an equalizer, allowing Delem’s breakaway tally on the last kick of the game to seal the 3-1 final.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

THE GOOSE COMES THROUGH

You’re not going to see many sweeter strikes from a Sounders player this season than Svensson’s gorgeous opener, which gave Shuttleworth absolutely no chance from a solid 25 yards out. Svensson is mostly known for his defensive capabilities, but he’s good for the occasional tally as he showed with his goal in Seattle’s comeback win against D.C. United and his huge road goal in their Western Conference Championship series against the Houston Dynamo last season.



Gustav Svensson celebrates after scoring the match's opening goal vs. Minnesota United | Lindsey Wasson

SUPER ROLDAN BROS SHINE AGAIN

Cristian Roldan has also largely made his name as a defensive midfielder during his time in MLS, but Head Coach Brian Schmetzer deployed him in the No. 10 role on Sunday and the fourth-year University of Washington product rewarded the tactic, collecting assists on two of Seattle’s goals. His brother, Alex Roldan, also got the start for a second straight game after a strong shift in Seattle’s last match against Sporting Kansas City and showed why he’s been earning the playing time with another steady performance. Alex may not have been expected to be a regular First Team contributor this early in his career, but he’s clearly earned the playing time on the training ground and, thus far, he’s making the most of it.

TIME TO MAKE SOME HISTORY

With their first three-point effort of the season, officially in the bag, it’s time for the Rave Green to make some history. Seattle’s next match will pit them against expansion side LAFC, which will play host to its first-ever home match at Banc of California next Sunday, April 29. It’s a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Los Angeles against an LAFC team that has been faring well so far in its inaugural campaign – both things that should make for an exciting match next weekend.