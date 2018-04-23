Zags fall 3-0 to San Francisco

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN FRANCISCO — Gonzaga baseball was kept scoreless for the second straight day against league leader San Francisco, falling 3-0 on Sunday afternoon in the road series finale.

The Zags (20-18, 10-8) managed just six hits in the game, but weren’t able to get to USF starter Landen Bourassa and the USF (23-17, 12-6) bullpen. The Dons’ offense did just enough posting single runs in the third, fourth and eighth.

"That was a disappointing result for us today," head coach Mark Machtolf said. "We swung the bats better today than yesterday, but just didn't have any results to show for it. It's time to shift focus to LMU next weekend. We have a lot of important games left down the stretch."

Catcher Austin Pinorini was the lone Zag with two hits, a pair of singles, while adding a stolen base. Ernie Yake and Nick Nyquist each reached twice, both collecting a hit and a walk.

GU starter Mac Lardner kept the USF damage to a minimum throughout his five-plus innings of work. He allowed six hits, but just two runs with a pair of strikeouts and two walks. Casey Legumina came in when the leadoff runner reached in the sixth, but pitched around any threat. Legumina went the final 3.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits.

Gonzaga put two on with a pair of walks in the fifth with two out, but bounced out to end the inning. Then in the seventh GU got to the USF bullpen with two on and one out, but reliever Daniel Slominski came on and induced an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Already with a 2-0 lead, USF tacked on one more in the seventh with a leadoff single, sacrifice bunt and then an RBI single to score the run. GU’s Yake then hit a two-out double in the eighth, but a strikeout ending the chance at any rally.

Gonzaga will continue WCC action with a home series against Loyola Marymount, beginning Friday at 6 p.m. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.