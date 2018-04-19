Ethridge names Laurie Koehn as women's basketball associate head coach

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State head women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge made her first coaching move of the new era as she announced the addition of associate head coach Laurie Koehn. Koehn spent the last three seasons on the bench with Ethridge at Northern Colorado.



"I am so excited to introduce Laurie Koehn as my associate head coach," said Ethridge. "Laurie brings a wealth of experience as an elite level athlete, player development coach, and brilliant recruiter. Laurie will have 'hands on' every area of our program because of her unique abilities to teach, develop, and relate to student-athletes. Our players will relish the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the business. We are fortunate to have her join Cougar Nation!"



A longtime Ethridge acolyte, Koehn spent the majority of her time with the Bears in hands on instruction on the court. An experienced teacher and player, Koehn was able to help Ethridge create versatile and skilled players that finished with a program-record 26 wins in 2017-18 en route to Northern Colorado's first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance.



Prior to coaching with Ethridge, Koehn spent 11 years playing professionally both in the WNBA and oversees. She signed with the Washington Mystic in 2005, playing four seasons before moving exclusively overseas where she would play for teams in Poland, Turkey and Australia. Before finishing her overseas career in Austraila, Koehn spent one last season in the WNBA, playing for the Atlanta Dream in 2012.



Among the collegiate ranks, Koehn established herself as one of the greatest outside shooters in NCAA history during her time playing for Ethridge at Kansas State. An All-Big 12 honoree as well as a CoSIDA Academic All-American during her playing days, Koehn left Kansas State as the all-time NCAA record-holder for three-pointers made with 392.



Koehn earned her bachelor's degree in social science from Kansas State.