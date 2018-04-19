Jason Hanson elected to CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame

By Washington State Athletics

Jason Hanson picked up another honor as he was elected into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday. Hanson becomes the first student-athlete in school history to receive this honor.

Hanson, a pre-med major, was a three-time Academic All-American during his four years in Pullman (1988-91) and concluded his senior season by being named a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete, one of only five in WSU history to receive the honor.

The Spokane, Wash. native, Hanson was an All-American kicker and punter for the Cougars, earning Freshman All-America honors as a kicker in 1988 and later became WSU's first unanimous first team All-American as a sophomore in 1989.

As a junior, he was named All-Pac-10 as both a punter and kicker and earned All-American honors as a punter that season. As a senior in 1991, he was named an All-American at both punter and kicker. Hanson finished his WSU career with 19 field goals of 50+ yards including a Pac-10 record 62-yarder, the longest without use of a tee in NCAA Division I history.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft and played 21 seasons with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors twice, second team All-Pro honors in 1997 and was a first team All-Pro selection in 1993. Upon his retirement, Hanson held the NFL record for career 50-yard kicks (52) and was inducted into the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Lions Ring of Honor in 2013.