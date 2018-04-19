Jason Hanson elected to CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Jason Hanson elected to CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame

Photo: Washington State Athletics Photo: Washington State Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

Jason Hanson picked up another honor as he was elected into the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday. Hanson becomes the first student-athlete in school history to receive this honor.

Hanson, a pre-med major, was a three-time Academic All-American during his four years in Pullman (1988-91) and concluded his senior season by being named a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete, one of only five in WSU history to receive the honor.

The Spokane, Wash. native, Hanson was an All-American kicker and punter for the Cougars, earning Freshman All-America honors as a kicker in 1988 and later became WSU's first unanimous first team All-American as a sophomore in 1989.

As a junior, he was named All-Pac-10 as both a punter and kicker and earned All-American honors as a punter that season. As a senior in 1991, he was named an All-American at both punter and kicker. Hanson finished his WSU career with 19 field goals of 50+ yards including a Pac-10 record 62-yarder, the longest without use of a tee in NCAA Division I history.

He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 1992 NFL draft and played 21 seasons with the Lions, earning Pro Bowl honors twice, second team All-Pro honors in 1997 and was a first team All-Pro selection in 1993. Upon his retirement, Hanson held the NFL record for career 50-yard kicks (52) and was inducted into the WSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Lions Ring of Honor in 2013.

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Cougars hit four homers to take opener from Utah, 14-5

    Cougars hit four homers to take opener from Utah, 14-5

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics

    WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).

    More >>

    WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).

    More >>

  • Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

    Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics
    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.

    More >>

    WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.

    More >>

  • Cougars comeback falls short; WSU loses to No. 3 Stanford 9-6

    Cougars comeback falls short; WSU loses to No. 3 Stanford 9-6

    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU Athletics STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State brought the tying run on deck after scoring six runs in the ninth inning but No. 3 Stanford held on for a 9-6 victory at Sunken Diamond Saturday afternoon.   WSU (15-30-1, 7-18-1 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Andres Alvarez, Dillon Plew and Brody Barnum. Blake Clanton had a three-run triple as part of a six-run ninth inning for the Cougars who saw the game's final out made after Barnum singled to right field to drive ...More >>
    WSU Athletics STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State brought the tying run on deck after scoring six runs in the ninth inning but No. 3 Stanford held on for a 9-6 victory at Sunken Diamond Saturday afternoon.   WSU (15-30-1, 7-18-1 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Andres Alvarez, Dillon Plew and Brody Barnum. Blake Clanton had a three-run triple as part of a six-run ninth inning for the Cougars who saw the game's final out made after Barnum singled to right field to drive ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.