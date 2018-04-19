Seahawks release 2018 schedule

By Seattle Seahawks

The NFL announced the 2018 schedule on Thursday, and the Seattle Seahawks will open at Denver on September 9. Seattle is scheduled to play five prime-time games, including four at CenturyLink Field, marking the first time the Seahawks have hosted four prime-time games in a season. This will be the sixth consecutive season the Seahawks have played at least four prime-time games.

The Seahawks open on the road for the second year in a row, and with a Week 2 Monday night game at Chicago, this marks the third time in the past eight seasons Seattle has opened with two straight road games, having also done so in 2011 and 2015. The Seahawks do not, however, have any other back-to-back road games other than their games at London against the Raiders and at Detroit, which are separated by a Week 7 bye.

Following those two road games to start the season, the Seahawks’ home opener comes against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 23. The Seahawks then play at Arizona in Week 4, where they’ll try to extend a five-game unbeaten streak at University of Phoenix Stadium.

The defending NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams come to Seattle in Week 5, then the Seahawks travel to London in Week 6 to play the Raiders, a game that will kick off at 10 a.m. PT. As expected, the Seahawks will have their bye week following their trip overseas. The London game marks one of three 10 a.m. PT kickoffs for the Seahawks, who also play in the early slot for their games at Detroit and at Carolina.

After playing the Lions in Detroit in Week 8, the Seahawks will host the Chargers in Week 9, then travel to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 10. In Week 11, the Seahawks host the Packers on Thursday Night Football, their first of four home prime-time games in a six-week span.

Seattle plays at Carolina in Week 12, then returns home to host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football on Dec. 2. The Seahawks host a second straight prime-time game in Week 14, with the Minnesota Vikings coming to town for Monday Night Football.

In Week 15 the Seahawks play at San Francisco, their second game against the 49ers in three weeks. The Seahawks finish out their 2018 regular season with back-to-back home games, a Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16, followed by a Week 17 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Single-game tickets are on sale now at Seahawks.com.