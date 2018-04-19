Mariners drop 3rd straight to Astros, 9-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners drop 3rd straight to Astros, 9-2

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Mariners have now lost 3 straight games Mariners have now lost 3 straight games

The Seattle Mariners lost their third straight game to the Houston Astros, 9-2 on Thursday afternoon. Seattle has now lost four of their last five game and have only scored six runs during that span.

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales picked up the loss today for the Mariners, despite giving up zero earned  runs and striking out eight batters. Seattle's only runs came in the eighth inning when both David Freitas and Jean Segura hit doubles, effectively scoring two runs.

The Mariners begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers beginning on Saturday at 5:05 p.m.

