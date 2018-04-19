Mariners drop 3rd straight to Astros, 9-2

The Seattle Mariners lost their third straight game to the Houston Astros, 9-2 on Thursday afternoon. Seattle has now lost four of their last five game and have only scored six runs during that span.

The Astros take the series finale over the Mariners by a score of 9-2.



On to the next one—the Mariners kick off their road trip against the Rangers tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. — Mariners (@Mariners) April 19, 2018

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales picked up the loss today for the Mariners, despite giving up zero earned runs and striking out eight batters. Seattle's only runs came in the eighth inning when both David Freitas and Jean Segura hit doubles, effectively scoring two runs.

The Mariners begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers beginning on Saturday at 5:05 p.m.