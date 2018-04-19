Ty Smith named team captain for Canada's U18 team

(AP Photo/David Becker). Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey playoffs Western Conference finals Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in Las Vegas.

A dispute between the University of North Dakota and one of its most generous benefactors is underscoring the difficulty the school has had in selling its Fighting Hawks nickname.

(AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a photo of a mock hockey jersey with the new University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks logo is seen at an unveiling ceremony in Grand Forks, N.D. A dispute between the university ...

The 2019 NFL draft will be held in Nashville, home of the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Rangers have hired Boston University's David Quinn as their new head coach.

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin celebrates a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL hockey playoffs Eastern Conference finals Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Tampa, Fla.

Tens of thousands of casino employees could walk off the job for the first time in more than three decades after union members voted to authorize a strike at any time starting June 1.

(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken). Culinary Union members file into a university arena to vote on whether to authorize a strike Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. A potential strike would affect 34 casino-hotels. A majority yes vote would not immediately aff...

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) holds the Prince of Wales trophy after the Capitals defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 during Game 7 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series Wednesday, May 2...

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this March 20, 2018, file photo, San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane waits for play to resume during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in San Jose, Calif. The Sharks ...

David Quinn had been contacted by other NHL teams in recent years and chose to remain at Boston University, but when the Rangers came calling he knew it was time to make the move.

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). The New York Rangers new head coach David Quinn poses during an NHL hockey news conference in New York, Thursday, May 24, 2018.

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs’ defenseman Ty Smith wore the “C” as team captain for Team Canada this morning as the Canadians opened the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship tournament with a 6-4 win over Team USA.

Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft, is no stranger to wearing a letter. He served as an alternate captain for the Chiefs during the 2017-18 season and has worn a letter at many international tournaments, including captain of Canada’s Youth Winter Olympic Games in 2016 and alternate captain of Canada’s squad at the 2017 U18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. Smith also served as captain of Team Orr at the 2018 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.