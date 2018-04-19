Ty Smith named team captain for Canada's U18 team - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Ty Smith named team captain for Canada's U18 team

Photo: Spokane Chiefs Photo: Spokane Chiefs

By Spokane Chiefs

Spokane Chiefs’ defenseman Ty Smith wore the “C” as team captain for Team Canada this morning as the Canadians opened the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship tournament with a 6-4 win over Team USA.

Smith, ranked 14th among all North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of June’s 2018 NHL Entry Draft, is no stranger to wearing a letter. He served as an alternate captain for the Chiefs during the 2017-18 season and has worn a letter at many international tournaments, including captain of Canada’s Youth Winter Olympic Games in 2016 and alternate captain of Canada’s squad at the 2017 U18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup. Smith also served as captain of Team Orr at the 2018 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.