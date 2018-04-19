GSL announces scholar-athletes at the annual award luncheon

Upload and share your favorite photos with us though an application we call "Fan Fotos"!

Greater Spokane League Announces 2017/18 Scholar-Athletes

The Greater Spokane League is proud to announce the highest awards handed out by the league each year. Winners of GSL Scholar/Athlete Awards for 2017/18 will be recognized Thursday, April 19, at the annual award luncheon at the Spokane Club in downtown Spokane from 12:15 to 1:15pm.

Each year the GSL recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student is recognized from each school. This year’s winners are:

Central Valley High School



Lacie Hull has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Jaime and Jason Hull. Lacie is a member of the national honor society, DECA, Key Club, and Green Team.

Lacie earned 9 varsity letters; 1 in volleyball, 4 in basketball and 4 in track. In basketball she was a GSL honorable mention honoree her freshman year and first team all GSL the following three years. She also received first team all-state in basketball in 2016 and 2018 when her team won the 4A state championship both years. This most recent year, Lacie and her basketball team won the Geico National Championship in New York. For track, Lacie was first team all GSL for being part of the 4x4 relay team for the CV track team in 2015 that placed fifth in

state. She was also part of the 4x4 relay team again in 2017 where she was on the first team all GSL and the relay team placed 2nd at state.

Lacie has volunteered for the Special Olympics, The Humane Society, and the Spokane Stars Basketball Club. She really enjoyed helping with the Spokane Stars Sunday camps where she got to coach and mentor young athletes.

Lacie will attend Stanford University where she was awarded a full ride basketball scholarship. She is thinking about majoring in either engineering or business.

Lexie Hull has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Jaime and Jason Hull. She is a member of the national honor society, DECA, and Key Club.

Lexie has earned 8 varsity letters; 1 in volleyball, 4 in basketball and 3 in track. In basketball, she GSL Second Team as a freshman, GSL First team as a sophomore, and GSL MVP her junior and senior year. She was the 2017 and 2018 Washington State Gatorade Player of the year. She was the Jack Blair All Star game MVP in 2016 and she was named Most Inspirational in 2017. Lexie was the Washington State 4A State Tournament MVP in 2016 and 2018. She was 1st Team All USA Today Team in 2017. Lexie was the Inland Empire Female Athlete of the Year in 2017. She was AP All Class Player of the year in 2018. She was Washington States Miss Basketball in 2018. She was Max Preps First Team All American in 2018. Lexie was MVP of the geico national championship game in New York City in 2018. Lexie’s basketball team won Washington States 4A championships in 2016 and 2018. Her team placed fourth in state in 2017. In 2018, the Lady Bears won the Geico National Championships. In track, Lexie was All GSL First Team in 2015. Her 4x4 team placed 5th at state in 2015.

Lexie has volunteered for the Special Olympics, The Humane Society, and the Spokane Stars Basketball Club. Her most rewarding experience volunteering is coaching young female basketball players within the area with the help of Ron Adams and Spokane Stars family.

Lexie will attend Stanford University where she was awarded with a full ride basketball scholarship. She is currently undecided on the major she will pursue.

Grant Hannan has a 3.93 GPA and is the son of Greg and Julie Hannan. Grant is a member of the national honor society and DECA.

Grant earned 9 varsity letters; 3 in football, 2 in basketball and 4 in track. In football Grant was named GSL Offensive MVP, won the GSL league title, placed 3rd at state, voted team captain, and was nominated to play in the East vs. West All State football game. In basketball he was voted team captain and defensive player of the year. In track he has won the GSL league title, placed 1st, 2nd, and 3rd numerous times at both the district and regional meets and was voted team captain and sprinter of the year.

Grant volunteers at Crosswalk, a non-profit organization which provides services to at-risk teens who are homeless or in crisis situations. As well as Youthful Horizons Physical Therapy, which is a clinic that assists children with disabilities.

Grant has yet to decide which university he will attend but is intending to major in business marketing.

Ferris High School

Annika Briggs has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Brian and Denise Briggs. Annika is a member of the National Honor Society, Senior Advisory, and is the Yearbook Editor in Chief. She has also played the piano for ten years.

Annika earned 8 varsity letters; 4 in volleyball and 4 in track. In volleyball, she helped her team to districts and regionals, and was named first team All GSL. In track and field, she placed 9th at state as a sophomore in high jump.

Annika volunteers at her church, the school blood drives, and at volleyball camps. She loves working with and setting examples for the younger kids wherever she is.

Annika will attend Saint Martin’s University where she has been awarded academic and athletic scholarships to play volleyball. Her intended major is Civil Engineering.

Mike Ervin has a 3.9 GPA and is the son of Darian Ervin and Kelly McCaffery. Mike belongs to 3 choir groups and was asked to give a speech to the school this year for Martin Luther King Day.

Mike earned 7 varsity letters at; 4 in basketball and 3 in track. In basketball he received All League Honorable Mention as a freshman, 2nd Team All League as a sophomore, and 1st Team All League as a junior and senior. He is 2nd all time in career scoring at Ferris, and was MVP at the Avista Holiday tournament 2017. In track his 4x400 team won the regional title in 2017.

Mike has volunteered at second Harvest Food bank. He has helped out at a Ferris summer basketball camp for the youth for the last 3 summers enjoying seeing a group of strangers come together and grow as a team.

Mike is still undecided on which college but is leaning towards taking a scholarship to join the track team at Concordia University in Irvine California. His plans are to go for a doctorate in sociology.

Gonzaga Prep High School

Makena Dodson has a 3.96 GPA and is the daughter of Blaine and Kristi Dodson. She is a member of the national honor society, liturgy club, and pupcake club.

Makena earned 8 varsity letters; 4 in soccer, 2 in basketball and 2 in track. Her soccer team was 4th in State in 2016. She was the team captain of the soccer team. And she received the Army National Reserve Scholar-Athlete award for her excellence on the field/court and in the classroom.

Makena volunteers at Cooper Elementary School as a teachers aide for her school soccer coach Billy Barmes where she would help kids in the class read and write. She leads soccer and basketball camps for Gonzaga Prep. And her favorite volunteer work that she has done is when she took part in a mission trip to Guatemala her junior year. Here she aided her father and other local dentists extract teeth for the less fortunate.

Makena will attend Point Loma Nazarene University where she was awarded academic scholarships. She hopes to play many intramural sports for Point Loma while studying to be a nurse.

Daniel Dougherty has a 3.796 GPA and is the son of Dennis and Wendy Dougherty. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has served in class council, ASB, Sophomore Ambassadors, Junior Ambassadors, Spanish Club, Food Drive Committee, and Campus Ministry events/retreats. He was awarded the Lantry-Sherman U.S. History award his junior year, was awarded the President's award for Academic success as well.

Daniel earned 6 varsity letters; 4 wrestling, and 2 in soccer. He was captain of the wrestling team this year. In wrestling he placed 4th in the District Tournament junior year, and 3rd in his Senior year. In Soccer he played wing scoring three goals and two assists sophomore year, then his junior year two goals and three assists.

Daniel volunteers at Willard Elementary with their after school Young Club, teaches Sunday School for 3-6 graders, teaches Spanish at Cataldo Catholic School, and attended a mission trip to the Canary Islands summer of 2017. He has also served and volunteered as a retreat leader at Gonzaga Prep, was on the G Prep Food Drive Committee, Ambassadors and worked the Union Gospel Mission summer camp for students from Willard elementary for 3 summers.

Daniel will attend Gonzaga University where he was awarded a Dean's Scholarship. He intends to major in Spanish and Biology with the goal of practicing medicine abroad to Spanish speaking communities.

Lewis & Clark High School

Katie Thronson has a 3.7 GPA and is the daughter of Mike and Kerrianne Thronson. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars, captain of the girls Cross Country and Track teams, and is a part of the Lewis and Clark State Championship team.

Katie has earned seven varsity letters; four in cross country, and three in track. In Cross Country Katie is a 2-time Footlocker National All American, Gatorade Washington State Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, winner of the Prestigious Nike BorderClash Race between Washington and Oregon, the 2017 4A State Girls Cross Country Champion and the captain of the Lewis and Clark Girls Cross Country State Championship team. She placed 2nd, 5th and 17th at the State Cross Country meet in 2016, 2015 and 2014 respectively. She was All GSL in cross country in each of the last four years, and All State for the last three years. In track she was 8th in the 3000 meter race at the US Junior National Championships in 2017, 3rd at 4A State track Championships in both the 1600 and 3200 meter races in 2017, and 5th in the 3200 meter track State Championship race in 2016. She will end her high school career at Lewis and Clark holding every school record from 1600 meters through 5000 meters.

Katie has volunteer at Deaconess Hospital, as a member of the Northwest Harvest Teen Board, working on fund raisers and in the post-operation floor aiding the hospital staff. She is a Spokane Mercury Club Track Coaching intern and volunteer.

Katie will attend the University of Tennessee where she was awarded an academic and athletic full scholarship, and will continue to run cross country and track. She will major in biology following a pre-med academic track.

Spencer Swaim has a 3.96 GPA and is the son of Kevin and Paige Swaim.

Spencer earned 8 varsity letters; 4 in Cross Country and 4 in Track. In Cross Country he was first team GSL as a junior and second team as a senior. He has competed at the state cross country championships twice, and this past season his team won the 4A State Championship. He competed in Regionals all 4 years of Cross Country and is a 3 time Regional competitor for track. Spencer was top 5 in the region for 3200m, top 10 in the region for cross country, and top 25 at state Cross Country. He was a two-year captain in both Track and Cross Country.

Spencer has served meals at City Gate and Youth for Christ. He has also volunteered at Vacation Bible Schools at his church and in Westport, Washington and has also worked with homeless people in San Francisco.

Spencer has been awarded both merit and athletic scholarships in Cross Country and Track but is yet undecided on the school he will attend in the fall where he plans to study Data Analytics and Statistics.

Mead High School

Katie Kuka has a 3.97 GPA and is the daughter of Steve and Tracie Kuka. Katie is an active peer tutor, a member of national honor society and ASB.

Katie has earned 8 varsity letters; 4 in soccer and 4 in tennis. In soccer, she was part of Mead’s 2016 District Championship Team, was a Greater Spokane League’s 2nd-Team selection her junior year, and earned GSL 1st-Team honors this fall as a senior midfielder. Also, last fall, Katie was featured as a KXLY shining star. In tennis, she played at #1 singles all 4 years for the Panthers and was earned Greater Spokane League 1st-Team Honors, all four years. Her 2016 Panther tennis team was recognized as the WIAA, 4A Team Academic State Champions. As a freshman she placed 2nd at regionals and 12th at State, her sophomore year she placed 2nd at regionals and 5th at state.

Katie volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House where she serves on the Teen Board and is involved with the Whitworth Youth Group. She recently returned from Tijuana, Mexico with her youth group where she volunteered to build a house for a family in need.

Katie will attend Boise State University where she was awarded academic Scholarships and intends to major in psychology.

Joseph Heitman has a 3.9 GPA and is the son of John and Evelyn Heitman. He is a member of the National Honors Society and is a part of the Yearbook staff at Mead High School.

Joseph has earned 7 varsity letters; 3 in football and 4 in track. In football, Joseph is a two-time GSL 1st-Team Wide Receiver. During his senior year Joseph tied the school record for most touchdowns receiving in a single game by hauling in 5 TDs. Joe leaves Mead High School with the 2nd most career receptions, 2nd most total yards receiving and as the career leader in Touchdown receptions. In track, he earned GSL 1st Team honors twice his sophomore year and two more times his junior year. Last spring, he placed 1st at the WIAA 4A State Track Meet in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles and he took 2nd in the long jump, scoring 28 of his team’s 39 points and leading Mead to the State Title. Last fall, he was Mead’s NECA-IBEW, Athlete of the Quarter .

Joseph will attend Washington State University where he will be on an athletic scholarship for track and field. He plans on majoring in the engineering field.

Mt. Spokane High School

Payton Stiles has a 4.0 GPA and is the daughter of Chris and Shannon Stiles. She is a member of the National Honor Society, was recently awarded the IBEW NECA Scholar Athlete Award and was and a four-year member of DECA. She was a State Champion in DECA in the Entrepreneurial Business Competition.

Payton earned 5 varsity letters; 4 in soccer and 1 in track. She was a four-year starter and two-time captain on her soccer team, earning 4 league titles and 2 state births.

Payton has volunteered for Generation Alive, Santa’s Helpers, and Bloomsday, and was a member of the Washington Youth Soccer Teen Advisory Board.

Payton will attend at the University of Utah where she was also the recipient of the Freshman Academic Excellence Scholarship and will play soccer. She intends on pursing a business degree.

Devan Nelson has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Darren and Angela Nelson. He is a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar and was awarded the IBEW NECA Scholar Athlete Award.

Devan earned four varsity letters, one in track & field and three in football. He was a two-year starter in football and was named first-team All-GSL this fall as a defensive lineman, helping Mt. Spokane earn their fourth straight 3A GSL title and a third trip to the state playoffs. Devan was also the Wildcat Award Winner for the Mt. Spokane football program.

Devan has volunteered at the 2nd Harvest Food Bank within their Bite2Go program and serves as a National Honor Society tutor in mathematics.

Devan will attend the University of Washington in the fall where he intends to study physics and mathematics.

North Central High School

Ashley Sweeney has a 3.8 cumulative GPA and is the daughter of Thomas Sweeney and Janine Deponty. She is the ASB fifth executive, captain of the debate team as well as her softball team. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was the leader of Groovyshoes planning. She also has worked backstage on 4 plays and starred in one as well.

Ashley has earned 10 varsity letters, 3 in slowpitch softball, 2 in fastpitch softball, 4 in debate, and 1 in drama. She has also earned a letter and pin for honor roll as well. She has received an honorable mention on the All Team GSL for slowpitch softball. and a state title in drama for the top ten percent.

Ashley volunteers for the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery, the Guild School, Anna Ogden Hall and within the schools in her community. Through these opportunities she has helped provide food and necessities for the students who live without in her own school. She even created a program in which assisted her schools Developmentally Impaired students to feel more of a part of the student body.

Ashley will either attend University of Washington or Washington State University where she has been awarded the T24 Scholarship and the George Nethercutt award. She plans to major in Sociology or Athletic Training.

Aidan Chaparro has a 3.95 GPA and is the son of Gina Dempsey and Tristan & Jennifer Chaparro. He is a member of the national honor society and has received Certificates of Excellence for Science and Mathematics.

Aidan earned 4 soccer varsity letters. As a sophomore, he was on the 2nd all GSL soccer team and as a junior, he was on the 1st all GSL soccer team. In 2017, Aidan was awarded the “Offensive Player of the Year” and “Most Valuable Player” on the North Central soccer team.

Aidan has volunteered with the Hoopfest organization for many years. During his time as a volunteer, he served in multiple capacities, which include master scoreboard, awards and computer input.

Aidan will attend Seattle Pacific University (SPU) where he has been awarded both a sports scholarship and academic scholarship. While playing soccer at SPU he plans to major in Engineering.

John R. Rogers High School

Shalyn Thaiss has a 3.7 GPA and is the daughter of Steven and Yvette Thaiss. Shalyn is a member of the the national honor society, A-team Link Crew, Golf, and is her schools ASB President.

Shalyn earned 3 varsity letters in Volleyball.

Shalyn volunteers at Spokanimal walking the dogs and working with the other animals. Every year she helps work with the children during the Christmas Bureau for families that struggle financially and are looking for gifts for their kids. She has also been a boys’ basketball team manager for all four years of high school.

Shalyn will attend Whitworth University where she had been awarded a $72,000 scholarship. She intends to study business management and minor in Art.

Andrew Radford has a 3.993 GPA and is the son of Linda Radford who is representing him today as he is attending a science competition. He is a part of the National Honors Society, Rogers’ Rotary Interact Club, Skills USA, Link Crew and Student government as Senior Class VP.

Andrew Earned 2 varsity letters; all of which from football. He is an all-league linebacker and captain of his team for the last 2 years.

Andrew Volunteers at many venues through each of his community focused clubs, along with independently seized opportunities, largely consisting of peer-tutoring. During his junior year he tutored during lunch to help catch-up and aid on-time graduation for many ELL students and continues his efforts to aid his peers.

Andrew will attend Stanford University where he was awarded a full-needs based scholarship that covers the entire tuition and room and board, along with outside scholarships such as the NAACP and others to be determined. He intends to study Environmental sciences; possibly in Earth Sciences, Environmental Engineering, or Agricultural Application.

Shadle Park High School

Lindsey Schmidt has a 3.85 GPA and is the daughter of Chad and Becky Schmidt. Lindsey is a member of the National Honor Society, a Senior Class Officer, and President of the Letter Club.

Lindsey earned eight varsity letters; four in volleyball and four in track. In volleyball Lindsey was team captain and MVP as a senior and chosen Defensive Player and Coaches Choice her sophomore year. She made the All-GSL team both as a junior and senior. As a senior Lindsey was recognized for the All-State 3A team. In track Lindsey has been a consistent scorer and has qualified for Districts every season and Regionals as a sophomore.



Lindsey volunteers within the school and has helped run Shadle's Blood Drives and a Necessities Drive for the Union Gospel Mission. She volunteers at elementary schools as well as the Salvation Army and with the Baseball for the Blind team.



Lindsey will attend Western Washington University where she was accepted with distinction and received the Western Scholars Award.

Brock Leinweber has a 3.6 GPA and is the son of Chris and Amy Leinweber. He is a member of the national honor society, Leadership and DECA.

Brock earned 11 varsity letters; 3 in football, 3 in basketball, 3 in baseball and 2 in DECA. He was an All-GSL second-team DB in 2016 and was part of the 3A Champions for basketball in 2016 and 2017. Brock was also awarded the 2017 NECA/IBEW GSL Fall athlete award.

Brock volunteers at Union Gospel Mission, Craft Fairs and fund-raising/sponsorships for Shadle Park Booster Club. His coaching at youth baseball and football camps has been a personal favorite volunteer experience.

Brock will attend Eastern Washington University where he has been awarded a Dean’s scholarship. Playing football for EWU as a walk-on is a possibility while he pursues a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

University High School

Claire Dingus has a 3.97 GPA and is the daughter of Tom and Wendy Dingus. She is a member of National Honor Society, WDFY, and Crimson Crew.

Claire earned 12 varsity letters; 4 in cross country, 4 in basketball and 4 in track. In cross country, she received first team GSL 4 times and first team all-state two times and placed 7th at state. In basketball, she received second team GSL, honorable mention, second team all-state and placed 8th at state. In track, she received second team GSL.

Claire will attend Saint Martins University where she was awarded basketball and academic scholarships. She plans on majoring in engineering.

Tanner Christensen has a 4.0 GPA and is the son of Kirt and Emily Christensen. He is a member of the National Honor society, Key club, and Spanish club.

Tanner earned three varsity letters in basketball. He was All-GSL honorable mention team as a junior and made All-GSL first team as a senior.

Tanner volunteers through the LDS church and Blessings Under the Bridge. He is a Boy Scout and an Eagle Scout.