Former Gonzaga basketball stars to help Kiwanis Club through basketball game

Former Gonzaga basketball stars Will Foster and Heather Bowman - along with SWX's Sam Adams - will team up with the Kiwanis Club in a charity basketball game Friday at 7 p.m. at University High School. Foster, Bowman and Adams will play for the Kiwanis Crushers against the Flight Club in a basketball game that helps the local youth.

Here's a list of the community involvement done by the Kiwanis Club: