Former Gonzaga basketball stars to help Kiwanis Club through basketball game

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Former Gonzaga basketball stars Will Foster and Heather Bowman - along with SWX's Sam Adams - will team up with the Kiwanis Club in a charity basketball game Friday at 7 p.m. at University High School. Foster, Bowman and Adams will play for the Kiwanis Crushers against the Flight Club in a basketball game that helps the local youth.

Here's a list of the community involvement done by the Kiwanis Club:

  • Spokane Valley Partners
  • Ronald McDonald House
  • Namoni - Providing Transformational housing for homeless single mothers and their children
  • Spokane Valley Park Maintenance
  • Centennial Trail Cleanup
  • Kiwanis Children's Book Bank for Teachers and Children
  • Yearly scholarships to graduating Seniors at Central Valley, University, East Valley and Freeman Schools.
  • Support Key Clubs at the above referenced High Schools
  • Sponsor students for Leadership Camps
  • Sponsor young people for Washington State Patrol Law Enforcement Camp
  • Highway 27 cleanup
  • Provide Free Bicycle Helmets to children (Paint A Helmet)
  • Sponsor of Valley Fest
  • Support Dishman Hills Conservancy
  • Tutoring at local schools
  • Sponsor a Room at Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery
  • Provides digital portable speed indicators for SCOPE
  • Donated playground equipment to the Valley YMCA
  • Built Browns Park across from University High School
  • Provided a power lift to the Valley Food Bank
  • Provide Socks to Sole to Souls
  • Annual Baby Food Drive
  • Support Blessing Under The Bridge
  • Honor Flight Supporter
  • And the list goes on....
