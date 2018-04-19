Mariners drop 2nd straight to Astros, 7-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners drop 2nd straight to Astros, 7-1

The Seattle Mariners lost their second straight game to the Houston Astros, 7-1 on Wednesday night. With this loss, the Mariners have now lost three of their last four games.

The Astros scored first in the second inning on a Brian McCann double and then scored six more runs in the seventh inning. Pitcher Mike Leake gave struck out seven batters, but gave up five earned runs in the loss.

Seattle will finish their series against Houston on Thursday, with the pitch pitch set for 12:40 p.m.

