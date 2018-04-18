Zags edge out Cougs, 7-4 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Zags edge out Cougs, 7-4

Zags get 19th win of year Zags get 19th win of year

By Washington State Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State dropped a 7-4 nonconference meeting to Gonzaga at the Patterson Baseball Complex Tuesday evening. The Cougars won the previous meeting with the Bulldogs 4-3 April 3 in Pullman.
 
WSU (10-20) received two-hit games from JJ Hancock, Dillon Plew and James Rudkin along with a two-run home run from Justin Harrer. Gonzaga improved to 19-16 after collecting 12 hits and scored runs in the first four innings including a three-run second inning.
 
Gonzaga scored a run in the first inning and added three runs on five hits in the second inning. The Cougars pushed a run across on a Rudkin RBI-single in the second inning before Harrer hit a 2-run homer to left center in the third inning to make it a 4-3 GU lead.
 
In the bottom of the third, Gonzaga pushed the lead to 5-3 with a leadoff solo homer to left and added two more runs in the fourth inning for a 7-3 advantage.
 
In the sixth, freshman Brody Barnum pulled a doubled off the third base bag and down the left field line and later scored on a Danny Sinatro fielder's choice to cut the GU lead to 7-4.
 
In the eighth, WSU received a one-out single from Plew and Rudkin was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Gonzaga struck out the next hitter but the Cougars executed a double steal. With runners on second and third and two outs, the Bulldog bullpen again ended the threat with an inning-ending groundout to third bases, keeping it 7-4.
 
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
Andres Alvarez led off the game with a bloop double to right field, he has hit safely in 7 straight games
JJ Hancock walked in the 1st inning to extend his on-base streak to 17 games
Justin Harrer hit his 8th homer of the season, the most since Taylor Ard hit 12 in 2012
Reliever Bryce Moyle allowed a leadoff homer to start the 3rd but struck out the next 3 hitters
Parker McFadden struck out the side in the 7th inning
 
NEXT UP
Washington State will host Santa Clara for a three-game series this weekend beginning Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.

  • Washington St.WSUMore>>

  • Cougars hit four homers to take opener from Utah, 14-5

    Cougars hit four homers to take opener from Utah, 14-5

    Photo: WSU AthleticsPhoto: WSU Athletics

    WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).

    More >>

    WSU upped its season home run total 36, the most since 2010 (45).

    More >>

  • Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

    Cougars fall 4-2 at No. 3 Stanford

    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics
    Photo: Washington State AthleticsPhoto: Washington State Athletics

    WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.

    More >>

    WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.

    More >>

  • Cougars comeback falls short; WSU loses to No. 3 Stanford 9-6

    Cougars comeback falls short; WSU loses to No. 3 Stanford 9-6

    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU AthleticsWSU Athletics
    WSU Athletics STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State brought the tying run on deck after scoring six runs in the ninth inning but No. 3 Stanford held on for a 9-6 victory at Sunken Diamond Saturday afternoon.   WSU (15-30-1, 7-18-1 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Andres Alvarez, Dillon Plew and Brody Barnum. Blake Clanton had a three-run triple as part of a six-run ninth inning for the Cougars who saw the game's final out made after Barnum singled to right field to drive ...More >>
    WSU Athletics STANFORD, Calif. – Washington State brought the tying run on deck after scoring six runs in the ninth inning but No. 3 Stanford held on for a 9-6 victory at Sunken Diamond Saturday afternoon.   WSU (15-30-1, 7-18-1 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Andres Alvarez, Dillon Plew and Brody Barnum. Blake Clanton had a three-run triple as part of a six-run ninth inning for the Cougars who saw the game's final out made after Barnum singled to right field to drive ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.