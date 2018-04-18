Zags edge out Cougs, 7-4

Gonzaga had a 4-0 lead through five innings, but broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Altogether the Zags pounded out 15 hits on the day and scored a season-high-tying 13 runs.More >>
Gonzaga had a 4-0 lead through five innings, but broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Altogether the Zags pounded out 15 hits on the day and scored a season-high-tying 13 runs.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.More >>
Former Gonzaga Bulldogs pitcher Marco Gonzales was flawless in Wednesday's game against the Athletics, leading the Mariners to a 1-0 victory.More >>
Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.More >>
Leland is a four-time All-American in track & field (indoor and outdoor) and a two-time All-American in cross country.More >>
The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team.More >>
The First Team honors were the first all-conference awards of any kind for both Bies and Legumina, while redshirt freshman Ernie Yake was named to the All-WCC Second Team.More >>
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.More >>
The Eagles racked up a program-best 16-6-1 overall record with a 7-1-1 mark in conference play a year ago to win their first regular season championship title since 2004.More >>
Whitworth is coming off a 10-15 record in 2017-18. Griffith takes over for Higgs, who won 361 games in 24 years leading the Pirates and ranked 48th in total victories among active Division III coaches at the time of her retirement.More >>
Whitworth is coming off a 10-15 record in 2017-18. Griffith takes over for Higgs, who won 361 games in 24 years leading the Pirates and ranked 48th in total victories among active Division III coaches at the time of her retirement.More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
Gonzaga will be back in action on Thursday at the WCC Tournament at a time to be determined. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.More >>
Gonzaga will be back in action on Thursday at the WCC Tournament at a time to be determined. Live coverage will be available on GoZags.com.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball posted nine runs in the first two innings and Alek Jacob struck out 12 on the way to a 9-0 shutout win over Santa Clara on Saturday night. The win moved Gonzaga to 29-21 overall and 16-10 in the West Coast Conference, and kept them within one game of Pepperdine for the league lead. The Waves beat Portland 6-2 to hold on to the top spot. On Sunday, a Gonzaga win and Pepperdine loss would clinch the No. 1 seed...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga baseball posted nine runs in the first two innings and Alek Jacob struck out 12 on the way to a 9-0 shutout win over Santa Clara on Saturday night. The win moved Gonzaga to 29-21 overall and 16-10 in the West Coast Conference, and kept them within one game of Pepperdine for the league lead. The Waves beat Portland 6-2 to hold on to the top spot. On Sunday, a Gonzaga win and Pepperdine loss would clinch the No. 1 seed...More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
WSU (15-31-1, 7-19-1 Pac-12) outhit Stanford 10-6 but the Cardinal (43-8, 21-6 Pac-12) used three straight two-out hits in the sixth inning to even the game and take a 4-2 lead.More >>
McDougle (5-11, 295), played the 2017 season at West Virginia where he earned Freshman All-America honors from ESPN.com.More >>
McDougle (5-11, 295), played the 2017 season at West Virginia where he earned Freshman All-America honors from ESPN.com.More >>
Gonzaga baseball erased a 2-0 deficit and collected a 13-inning win to take the season series over Washington State on Tuesday night in Pullman, Wash.More >>
Gonzaga baseball erased a 2-0 deficit and collected a 13-inning win to take the season series over Washington State on Tuesday night in Pullman, Wash.More >>
As a sophomore, he was named to the NJCAA Division I All-America second team and was the Mid-Florida Conference Player of the Year, averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 assists.More >>
As a sophomore, he was named to the NJCAA Division I All-America second team and was the Mid-Florida Conference Player of the Year, averaging 17.9 points and 4.7 assists.More >>
The Cougars host Gonzaga Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.More >>
The Cougars host Gonzaga Tuesday at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.More >>
Washington State surrendered the go-head run in the eighth inning in a 4-3 defeat against Seattle U at Bannerwood Park Wednesday afternoon.
Washington State surrendered the go-head run in the eighth inning in a 4-3 defeat against Seattle U at Bannerwood Park Wednesday afternoon.
McFadden threw the first five innings as four Cougar pitchers combined to no-hit Santa Clara in a 5-0 win Sunday, clinching a series sweep.More >>
McFadden threw the first five innings as four Cougar pitchers combined to no-hit Santa Clara in a 5-0 win Sunday, clinching a series sweep.More >>