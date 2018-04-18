Mariners surrender 9 hits in 4-1 loss to Astros

The Seattle Mariners gave up nine hits in a 4-1 loss to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Astros take game two to even the series. FINAL: 4-1. Rematch tomorrow--same time, same place. #GoMariners — Mariners (@Mariners) April 18, 2018

The Mariners only run came in the 1st inning when Robinson Cano hit a solo home run, which was also his first of the season. Reliever Dan Altavilla came into the game in the 6th inning, but gave up two runs and ultimately suffered the loss.

The Mariners look to complete their three-game series against the Astros on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.