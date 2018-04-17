Jill Barta makes Minnesota Lynx's training camp roster

By Minnesota Lynx

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Minnesota Lynx today finalized the team’s 2018 training camp roster by signing 2018 draft selections Jill Barta and Carlie Wagner as well as signing forwards G’mrice (Juh-MARE-us) Davis and Camille Zimmerman and center Vionise (vee-uh-NEECE) Pierre-Louis. Minnesota’s roster now stands at 18 players.

Barta became the sixth player in program history to be named the West Coast Conference player of the year after averaging 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in her final season at Gonzaga. In her three-season stint, the Fairfield, Montana native amassed 1,620 career points, 449 rebounds and 130 steals. She hold a school records with seven 30-point games and rebounds in a single game (22, Nov. 23 vs. Belmont).

At the University of Minnesota, Wagner averaged 18.7 points, on 43.2% shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in her senior season. She collected 2,215 career points in 129 career games for the Gophers. The New Richland, Minnesota native finished her Gopher career ranked third on the all-time career scoring list and second in three-pointers made (307), three-pointers attempted (880), field goal attempts (2,109) and games in double figures (114).

Davis, a 6-2 forward from Fordham University, finished her final season second in the country with 10.2 defensive rebounds per contest, third with 13.4 rebounds per game and 27 double-doubles, and fourth with 429 total boards. The Philadelphia native became the second player in school history to record over 1,000 career points and rebounds, finishing with 1,497 career points and 1,199 rebounds, ranked fourth and second, respectively.

A Lake Worth, Florida native, Pierre-Louis averaged a team-high 15.9 points, on 61.1 percent shooting, 8.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in her senior campaign with the University of Oklahoma. She finished her career with the Sooners ranked third all-time with 221 blocks and a 56.2 field goal percentage and added averages of 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

Zimmerman, a 6-1 forward from Mesa, Arizona, completed her career at Columbia University ranked fourth in Ivy League history in career points (1,973) while averaging 19.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists in her senior season. She was the second player in program history to earn multiple All-Ivy First Team honors (2017 and 2018).

The Minnesota Lynx will announce the team’s training camp plans at a later date.

The Lynx will tip off the team’s 20th season in the WNBA with their home opener – including the 2017 Championship banner and ring ceremony – on Sunday, May 20 at 4:00 p.m. at Target Center. Full-season memberships, which include tickets to all 17 home games, priority playoff seating and the ability to purchase tickets to the 2018 WNBA All-Star Game, are still available by visiting www.lynxbasketball.com or by calling 612-673-8400.

2018 MINNESOTA LYNX TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

No Player Pos Ht Birthdate College/Year Yrs 33 Seimone Augustus G 6-0 04/30/84 Louisiana State ’06 12 21 Jill Barta F 6-3 11/16/95 Gonzaga ‘18 R 32 Rebekkah Brunson F 6-2 12/11/81 Georgetown ’04 14 15 G’mrice Davis F 6-2 06/14/96 Fordham ’18 R 14 Temi Fagbenle* C 6-4 09/08/92 USC ’17 1 34 Sylvia Fowles C 6-6 10/06/85 Louisiana State ’08 10 12 Alexis Jones G 5-8 05/08/94 Baylor ’17 1 5 Lynetta Kizer F 6-4 04/04/90 Maryland ’12 6 7 Endy Miyem* F 6-2 05/15/88 France R 23 Maya Moore* F 6-0 06/11/89 Connecticut ’11 7 22 Vionise Pierre-Louis C 6-4 10/17/95 Oklahoma ’18 R 1 Breanna Richardson F 6-1 08/04/95 Mississippi State ’17 R 3 Danielle Robinson G 5-9 05/10/89 Oklahoma ’11 6 24 Carlie Wagner G 5-10 05/16/95 Minnesota ’18 R 13 Lindsay Whalen G 5-9 05/09/82 Minnesota ’04 14 30 Tanisha Wright G 5-11 11/29/83 Penn State ’05 12 9 Cecilia Zandalasini* F 6-1 03/16/96 Italy 1 20 Camille Zimmerman F 6-1 12/22/95 Columbia ’18 R

*Fagbenle, Miyem, Moore and Zandalasini will be late arrivals to camp due to overseas team commitments