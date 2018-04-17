Mariners improve to 9-5 after win over Astros

The Mariners first run came in the 4th inning when Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run to left field and their second run came in the 7th inning off a Dee Gordon double.More >>
The Seahawks made a handful of roster moves Monday as the team kicked off its offseason workout program, including the re-signing of quarterback Austin Davis.More >>
Back in 1995, Mike Muir was just looking a foot in the door as he took an athletic training position with the Billings Bulls under then head coach Bliss Littler. Little did he know, that job would change his life.More >>
Dempsey, 35, is in his fifth full season with the club after signing in August 2013. The USMNT veteran ranks second in club history to Fredy Montero with 46 goals and 388 shots.More >>
Johnson, 26, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, recording 77 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception, which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.More >>
The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run (2nd HR of Season) to lift the Mariners to victory.More >>
Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named WHL Western Conference Scholastic Player of the Year, as announced by the Western Hockey League on April 11.More >>
Segura would end the game a home run shy of the cycle, finishing the game 3-for-5 and scoring two runs.More >>
The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.More >>
