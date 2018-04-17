Mariners improve to 9-5 after win over Astros - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Mariners improve to 9-5 after win over Astros

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
The Seattle Mariners improved to 9-5 after beating the Houston Astros on Monday night, 2-1. With this win, the Mariners have now won five of their last six games and have outscored their opponents by 12 runs during that span.
 

The Mariners first run came in the 4th inning when Nelson Cruz hit a solo home run to left field and their second run came in the 7th inning off a Dee Gordon double.

Closer Edwin Diaz earned his seventh save of the year when he entered the game in the 9th inning and struck out both Josh Reddick and Marwin Gonzalez.

