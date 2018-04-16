Zags take on WSU Tuesday on SWX

Mick Durham was officially announced as the MSU Billings men's basketball coach on Monday as he returns back to the place it all started.More >>
Mick Durham was officially announced as the MSU Billings men's basketball coach on Monday as he returns back to the place it all started.More >>
Gonzaga has now won five of its last seven games after taking two of three over the weekend in a key road series at WCC foe Pacific. GU lost the opener 2-1, but battled back with late-inning firepower to take down the TigersMore >>
Gonzaga has now won five of its last seven games after taking two of three over the weekend in a key road series at WCC foe Pacific. GU lost the opener 2-1, but battled back with late-inning firepower to take down the TigersMore >>
The wins improve the Yellowjackets’ Great Northwest Athletic Conference record to 8-7 making them one of three league teams with a record above .500.More >>
The wins improve the Yellowjackets’ Great Northwest Athletic Conference record to 8-7 making them one of three league teams with a record above .500.More >>
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to assume leadership of the Washington State University women's basketball program," said Ethridge.More >>
"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to assume leadership of the Washington State University women's basketball program," said Ethridge.More >>
Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.More >>
Montana State University Billings hit four long balls on Friday to reach an unprecedented 46 in 2018 while beating host Northwest Nazarene University twice.More >>
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.More >>
The 13 runs scored in Game 2 by the ‘Jackets is their second highest total this season behind a 14 run effort they recorded in the first game of the season.More >>
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
Gonzaga has now won five of its last seven games after taking two of three over the weekend in a key road series at WCC foe Pacific. GU lost the opener 2-1, but battled back with late-inning firepower to take down the TigersMore >>
Gonzaga has now won five of its last seven games after taking two of three over the weekend in a key road series at WCC foe Pacific. GU lost the opener 2-1, but battled back with late-inning firepower to take down the TigersMore >>
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>