Zags take on WSU Tuesday on SWX

Gonzaga vs. Washington State

6:05 p.m. | Tuesday, April 17 | Spokane, Wash.

Patterson Baseball Complex and Washington Trust Field



Probable Starting Pitchers:

RHP Taylor Davis (1-3, 4.91) vs. LHP Michael Newstrom (1-1, 3.52)

Live Video | Live Stats



The Last Meeting Gonzaga 3 Washington State 4 Late Homer Downs Baseball at WSU, 4-3

Gonzaga baseball suffered its third straight one-run loss, falling 4-3 at Washington State on Tuesday night in Pullman, Wash. The Last Meeting San Francisco 7 Gonzaga 2 Frost Homers as Zags Fall 7-2 to San Francisco

Junior Tyler Frost hit his sixth home run of the season, but Gonzaga fell 7-2 in the series finale Sunday against San Francisco. The Zags still won the series two games to one.

Gonzaga at San Francisco

Friday-Sunday, April 20-22 | San Francisco, Calif.

Benedetti Diamond



Probable Starting Pitchers:

RHP Daniel Bies (3-3, 2.87) vs. RHP Thomas Ponticelli (5-1, 2.29)

RHP Alek Jacob (3-3, 3.25) vs. RHP Riley Ornido (7-1, 1.78)

LHP Mac Lardner (4-1, 2.54) vs. RHP Landen Bourassa (4-3, 3.21)

Live Video | Live Stats

WEEKLY RECAP

- Gonzaga has now won five of its last seven games after taking two of three over the weekend in a key road series at WCC foe Pacific. GU lost the opener 2-1, but battled back with late-inning firepower to take down the Tigers.

- GU scored five runs between the eighth and ninth in both of the game final two games. GU was down 2-0 heading to the eighth on Saturday and was up 2-1 heading to the eighth on Sunday, winning 5-2 and 7-1 in those two games.

- GU pitching combined for a 1.73 ERA in the Pacific series, with each starter going at least 7.0 innings. Bies pitched an 8.0 inning complete game in the loss Friday, while both Jacob and Lardner got wins, pitching seven innings. Casey Legumina picked up the two-inning save in each, allowing no runs in his outings.

- Five Zags collected three hits each in the series, including Austin Pinorini’s 3-for-7 which included the go-ahead, two-run home in the eighth on Saturday.

OFFENSE:

- Nick Brooks and Carson Breshears have a team-best active streak of reaching base in last eight games.

- Isaac Barrera provided a spark off the bench against Pacific, getting just his third start of the season and going 2-for-4 with an RBI in the series finale. He also knocked home a run with a pinch-hit sac fly earlier in the series.

- SS Gunnar Schubert leads the team in batting average at .308 and hits with 41 on the year.

- Schubert had his 25-game on-base streak snapped vs. Stanford, two games after his 17-game hit streak was snapped at Saint Mary’s.

- 1B Jake Vieth is tied for the team lead with CF Branson Trube with five homers and leads with a .422 on-base percentage. Vieth is the most-patient Zag, leading the team with 25 walks, nine more than any teammate. He also has nine HBPs, second behind Breshears’ 12.

- Trube has posted a team high 24 runs scored, and 22 RBI. Of Trube’s 22 RBI, 11 have come with two outs, tied with Vieth for the team high.

- Trube leads GU with 14 multi-hit games, followed by 13 for Schubert, and 10 for Ernie Yake and Vieth - Schubert and Yake are each 3-for-6 (.500) with the bases loaded this season, best mark on the team.

- Yake and Trube have the only four-hit games by a Zag this year, and they are also tied for the team lead with a .350 batting average with two outs - both are 14-for-40.

- Along with Nick Brooks’ 4-for-9 (.444) mark with runners in scoring position, Trube has the highest mark for a regular starter in that category, going 10-for-36 (.278).

- Schubert has also been fantastic with runners on any base when he comes to bat, going 23-for-61 (.377) when there’s a Zag aboard.

- Gonzaga pinch-hitters are also getting the job done, hitting .344 on the season, going 11-for-32.

PITCHING:

- Gonzaga pitching has been stout in West Coast Conference action, allowing WCC hitters just a .222 batting average with a 2.90 ERA.

- Against Pacific, the staff combined for a 1.73 ERA, and allowed Tiger hitters just a .184 batting average.

- All three starters went at least 7.0 innings against Pacific, and Casey Legumina was the only reliever to get work, going 2.0 innings in each of the final two games of the series and collecting two saves.

- Legumina enters the week with 10 saves on the season, the best mark in the West Coast Conference and the ninth most in the nation.

- Daniel Bies pitched his second complete game of the season in a 2-1 loss at Pacific on Friday night. His other complete game came in a 4-1 win over Milwaukee earlier this year.

- The staff has four combined shutouts this season with two by Alek Jacob and one each by Daniel Bies and Mac Lardner that were all finished off by closer Casey Legumina.

- Jacob had his third consecutive outing going at least 7.0 innings, earning wins against Pacific and Saint Mary’s and keeping the game scoreless into the top of the eighth against Portland.

- Three weeks ago, the Zag staff held Saint Mary’s to a .193 average and 1.57 ERA over three games.

- Against Saint Mary’s, GU starters went 7.0 (Bies, Thursday), 7.2 (Jacob, Friday) and 7.1 (Lardner, Saturday) and allowed just two runs (both earned over the total of 25.0 innings pitched.

- Bies has only gotten better since his CG against Milwaukee, pushing his career-high for strikeouts to 13 in a 1-0 win over Pepperdine.

- Mac Lardner posted fantastic starts in five of the last six times he’s been on the mound. Most recently he kept Pacific to one run over 7.0 innings in a 7-1 win.

- Justin Blatner posted one of the best starts of his career against Oregon with his 6.0 inning effort in which he allowed just one run on two hits while striking out five and walking just two.

- In the three-game sweep in Sacramento against Milwaukee and Sac State, the GU staff combined for a 2.00 ERA and struck out 29 batters against just three walks. They held opponents to just a .211 average.

- Jacob struck out a career-high 11 over 7.0 innings against Sac State in the second half of a doubleheader following Bies’ complete-game performance.

- GU pitchers have held opponents to just a .217 batting average with two outs on the season, including a .164 mark (10-for-61) from Lardner.

- The Gonzaga bullpen has collected seven victories and 11 saves on the season.

- The GU staff has a 3.36 ERA on the year and has combined for 268 strikeouts against 111 walks. The ERA mark ranks the staff No. 31 in the nation.