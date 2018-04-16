Seahawks re-sign quarterback Austin Davis

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made a handful of roster moves Monday as the team kicked off its offseason workout program, including the re-signing of quarterback Austin Davis.

In addition to signing Davis, who spent last season as Russell Wilson’s backup, the Seahawks also re-signed free agent linebacker Paul Dawson. Three exclusive rights free agents—center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson and long snapper Tyler Ott—also signed their tenders.

Davis, 28, won the backup job in Seattle last season and appeared in three games, though he did not attempt a regular-season pass. Davis, who started eight games for the St. Louis Rams in 2014, has significant experience with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, having played for him in St. Louis from parts of three seasons when Schottenheimer held the same job with the Rams from 2012-2014.

Dawson, a third-round pick in the 2015 draft, signed to Seattle’s practice squad in November, then was promoted to the 53-man roster for the final three games of the season.

Hunt, a sixth-round pick in 2016, started one game as a rookie in place of an injured Justin Britt. Hunt spent most of last season on Seattle’s practice squad before being added to the active roster in December. Jackson appeared in 12 games with the Seahawks last season after being promoted off the practice squad, recording two tackles. Ott joined the Seahawks in January of 2017, serving as the long snapper for two postseason games after an injury to Nolan Frese. Ott then won the competition at long snapper last summer and held that job throughout the 2017 season.