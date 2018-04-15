Mariner bats help defeat A's 10-8

Saturday night the Seattle Mariner offense was scorching hot--pouring in 17 hits and four home runs en route to the 10-8 win over the Oakland Athletics. In the top of the 7th, Daniel Vogelbach delivered a 433-foot home run to right field that helped clinch the M's eighth victory of the season. Kyle Seager, Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger also chipped in home runs of their own as the M's improved to 8-4 on the season. They'll go for the series sweep Sunday afternoon with Felix Hernandez on the mound. First pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.