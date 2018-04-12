Jill Barta selected No. 32 by Las Vegas in WNBA Draft

Former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Jill Barta has been selected by the Las Vegas Aces with the 32nd pick in the WNBA Draft on Thursday. After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.

Barta decided to forgo her final season of eligibility and enter the draft after being named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year this past season. Barta finished second in the WCC in scoring, averaging 18.1 points per game and grabbing 8.5 rebounds per game.

The Lynx finished the 2017 season with a league-best 27-7 record and also beat the Los Angeles Sparks, 3-2 to win the WNBA Championship.

The WNBA season kicks off on May 18th.