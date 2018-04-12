Jill Barta selected No. 32 by Las Vegas in WNBA Draft

After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...More >>
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
Gonzaga (14-14, 5-5) erased a 4-3 deficit in the sixth inning and got 3.1 innings of shutout ball from its bullpen on the way to the win over the Pilots (10-17, 4-6).More >>
The GU staff has a 3.43 ERA on the year and has combined for 209 strikeouts in 233.2 innings against just 92 walks.More >>
Gonzaga returns home after an eight-game roadtrip with a weekend series hosting Portland (10-16, 4-5 WCC).More >>
Jacob stifled the Saint Mary’s offense as part of a combined shutout in Gonzaga’s 3-0 victory on the road on Friday.More >>
Williams wrapped up a stellar career at Gonzaga. He finished his collegiate career with 1,478 points and 1,019 rebounds, eclipsing the 1,000-point and 1,000 rebound mark during his redshirt senior season.More >>
Also beginning next season, the men’s and women’s championship format will change, whereby seeds 7-10 will compete in the opening round, seeds 5-6 will first participate in the second round, seeds 3-4 will first participate in the third round, and the top two seeds will play their first game in the semifinal round.More >>
