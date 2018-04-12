Jake Taylor named LCSC baseball coach

After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
After selecting Barta, Las Vegas traded her and a 2019 2nd round Draft Pick to the Minnesota Lynx for Ji-Su Park and Kahlia Lawrence.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...More >>
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...More >>
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.More >>
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.More >>
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.More >>
In the interim, Pete Isakson, associate athletic director, will serve as acting athletic director for day-to-day operations.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
Idaho football head coach Paul Petrino officially announced the addition of two assistant coaches Wednesday, and the promotion of another.More >>
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.More >>
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
The Vandals move to 22-9 on the year, the seventh most wins in a season in program history.More >>
The Vandals move to 22-9 on the year, the seventh most wins in a season in program history.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz helped close out the win with a game-high 27 points. She went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored 12 of Idaho's 21 fourth-quarter points.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz helped close out the win with a game-high 27 points. She went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored 12 of Idaho's 21 fourth-quarter points.More >>
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.More >>
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...More >>