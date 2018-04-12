Jake Taylor named LCSC baseball coach

By LCSC Athletics

LEWISTON, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State College is staying in the family with the hiring of Jake Taylor as the next baseball coach of the Warriors.



Taylor, a standout for Lewis-Clark State's 1992 National Championship team, brings all the Warrior attributes Director of Athletics Brooke Cushman was seeking when she went about finding a replacement for Jeremiah Robbins.



"Jake epitomizes what it means to be a Warrior," Cushman said. "He is regarded as a coach with great integrity, an unparalleled work ethic and a true devotion to the game.



"We firmly believe hiring Jake is in the best interest of the baseball program at LC. We are confident he will continue to lead in the Warrior Way."



He comes to LC with the full endorsement of Robbins, who is leaving at the end of this season to start a program at Umpqua Junior College and be closer to his and his wife's families.



"Brooke and her staff hit a homerun in hiring Jake Taylor," Robbins said. "He is the right guy for Lewis-Clark State College. The current players and recruits should be excited about the opportunity to play for Jake and his staff. Coach Taylor will continue to move the program forward.



"It's a great day for Warrior Baseball!"



As for Taylor, he's happy to be a Warrior – again.



"I'm grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of Lewis-Clark State College and be a part of the tradition here," Taylor said. "Coach Robbins has the program in such an unbelievable spot.



"Coach (Ed) Cheff brought me here. I love the community; the school. I'm proud to be a Warrior; proud to be a Warrior again."



Taylor is a 1994 graduate of LCSC, after playing in 1992 and 1993, with a degree in Kinesiology/Education. He is in the Warrior Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the 1992 championship team. While at LC, he was a team captain, team MVP, two-time Gold Glove winner (career fielding percentage of .963), and a two-time member of the NAIA all-District I team. He also was highly recognized as a scholar-athlete as an NAIA Academic All-American and Diamond Award/Outstanding Scholar-Athlete in 1993.



After completing his playing career in 1993, he served as a graduate assistant for the Warriors for one season before embarking on his own coaching career. He was the Idaho High School Coach of the Year in 2005 while at Boise's Borah High School, and the 2012 recipient while at Meridian's Rocky Mountain High School. He coached five conference championship teams, two state title winners and one American Legion champion in compiling 350 career victories. His 2015 Rocky Mountain team was undefeated at 27-0 in the regular season, a feat for which he was honored as the Idaho Baseball Distinguished Coach of the Year.



He is a native of Troutdale, Ore., and graduated from Mt. Hood Community College, where he was highly honored as a student-athlete, before transferring to LCSC.



Robbins will continue coaching the Warriors through the 2018 season. Taylor begins July 1.