MLS suspends Clint Dempsey one additional match

By Seattle Sounders

On Thursday morning, the MLS Disciplinary Committee announced that they have suspended Seattle Sounders forward Clint Dempsey for one additional match following his red-card ejection (violent conduct) in the 37th minute against FC Dallas on March 18. He served his initial one-game suspension in the club’s 1-0 loss to the Montreal Impact on March 31, but the MLS Disciplinary Committee, which features three former MLS players, one former MLS coach and one former MLS referee, reviewed the incident and added an additional match to Dempsey’s suspension, plus an undisclosed fine.

Dempsey, 35, is in his fifth full season with the club after signing in August 2013. The USMNT veteran ranks second in club history to Fredy Montero with 46 goals and 388 shots.