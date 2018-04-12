Eagles get ready for 1st full scrimmage at Roos Field on Friday

Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...More >>
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
After throwing a no-hitter at Oregon Sunday afternoon, senior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.More >>
Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads.More >>
The Eastern Washington University All-American and all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference scored 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the Reese's College All-Star Game last Friday.More >>
He is one of 40 players named to the team, a year after former Eagle Jacob Wiley was one of 30 named to the squad of mid-major players.More >>
As many as 56 returning letterwinners will be on hand this spring and next fall when head coach Aaron Best begins his second season at the helm.More >>
The University of Idaho will join the Big Sky in football in 2018, and EWU will play the Vandals on Oct. 27, 2018, in the first meeting between the two schools since 2012 when Eastern won in Moscow 20-3.More >>
Bliznyuk became all-time leading scorer in Big Sky and EWU history with 2,169 points, breaking the previous league record of 2,102 and smashing the previous school record of 1,803.More >>
Big Sky Conference all-time leading scorer Bogdan Bliznyuk will represent Eastern Washington University at the Reese's College All-Star Game this Friday (March 30) in San Antonio, Texas.More >>
Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk set yet another school scoring record, this time for single season points, but the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team fell to Utah Valley.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
