Eagles get ready for 1st full scrimmage at Roos Field on Friday

By EWU Athletics

Anxious for a full scrimmage after six days of spring practices, the Eastern Washington University football team will run about 70 plays Friday (April 13) at approximately 3:45 p.m. at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The scrimmage is free and open to the public.



Eastern began practices on April 3, and actually went live for about 30 plays last Saturday when Eastern had its first practice in pads. That just gave the Eagles and second-year head coach Aaron Best a taste of what's to come on Friday.



"The full scrimmage excites us," said Best at practice this week. "Saturday we had just short of 30 snaps of tackle football, and the weather didn't cooperate at all with us – we were wet and miserable. But we are excited to push that to 70 plays on Friday. We have good numbers in terms of personnel, so we want to evaluate all three phases of our game to some degree."



"These guys just want to go play," added Best, who limited drives in the mini-scrimmage a week ago. "They want to finish what they start. We'll have a few situations to make sure we don't miss them. But truly 80 percent of the scrimmage will be to put the football down and stop them if you can on defense, and get first downs and points on offense. It's going to be a good battle."



Eastern has 56 returning letterwinners returning, including an offensive unit with nine starters back. The Eastern defense has eight returning starters, including letter winners at two other positions with considerable starting experience. Seven offensive players and five defensive players have previously earned All-Big Sky accolades.



But best of all, Eastern will be experienced with as many as 28 seniors on the squad. Eastern had only 14 seniors in 2017 and 12 in 2016. Kicker Roldan Alcobendas has received officially notification that he has been cleared to play as a sixth-year senior in 2018. Cornerback D'londo Tucker is still awaiting word on his appeal for a sixth year, but is a part of the anticipated total of 28.



Eastern closed the season 7-4 overall and in a tie for third in the Big Sky Conference with a 6-2 record. It's the 11th-straight season the Eagles have finished 5-3 or better in the Big Sky. The Eagles also secured their record 11th-straight winning season and 20th in the last 22 years.



After Friday's scrimmage, the Eagles have eight more practices and scrimmages this spring. Eastern will also scrimmage on Saturday, April 21 (at approximately 11:30 a.m.) before the annual Red-White Game takes place on Saturday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Roos Field and will be televised live regionally by SWX.





Remaining Spring Practice Schedule



Practices take place various days through April 28. Subject to change, most practices are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. (media interviews April 18 and April 24 at approximately 3:05 p.m.). All practices are scheduled to take place at Roos Field. Scrimmages also take place on the red Sprinturf surface at the "Inferno" in Cheney, Wash.



April 13 - Scrimmage, 3 p.m. start/approx. 3:45 p.m., Roos Field

April 16 – Practice (no contact), 3:30 p.m.

April 18 - Practice, 3:30 p.m.

April 20 – Practice (no pads), 3 p.m.

April 21 – Scrimmage, 11 a.m. start/approx. 11:30 a.m. scrimmage, Roos Field

April 24 - Practice, 3:30 p.m.

April 25 – Practice (no contact), 3:30 p.m.

April 27 – Practice (no pads), 3:30 p.m.

April 28 – Red-White Spring Game, 2 p.m., Roos Field (televised live regionally by SWX)





37th Annual Killin Dinner/Dance/Auction is April 28 at EWU as Part of "Eagle Week"



Tickets are now on sale for the 37th Annual Killin Dinner, Dance and Auction, which is the featured event of "Eagle Week" at Eastern Washington University. Information and the registration link is at: http://goeags.com/killin



The event follows the annual Red-White Spring Football Game on April 28th at 2 p.m. at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. Eastern's women's soccer team, the two-time defending Big Sky Conference Tournament champion and NCAA Tournament participant, will play Central Washington at 1 p.m. that day on the EWU Soccer Field.



Tickets are $100 per individual and $700 for a table of eight. Killin takes place at the EWU Sports and Recreation Center. The event starts with a social hour and auction at 4:30 p.m., followed by the dinner (6 p.m.), program/presentations/live auction (7 p.m.) and dancing (8 p.m.).



Net proceeds benefit areas of greatest need within Eastern Athletics. The event is named in honor of Orland Killin, who, along with his wife Bernice, helped create the event. Killin was a man immensely dedicated to academics and the integrity of Eastern Washington University, serving as professor, faculty athletic representative and faculty president. He was an Eastern football letter winner in 1941-42.



There is no admission charged for the Red-White Game and the women's soccer game.