Seahawks sign former 49ers cornerback Dontae Johnson

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks added help at cornerback Wednesday, signing former San Francisco 49ers starter Dontae Johnson.

Johnson, 26, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, recording 77 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception, which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.

A fourth-round pick out of NC State in 2014, Johnson has appeared in all but one game of his four-year career, starting six games in his first three seasons before taking on a full-time starting role last year. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Johnson has shown the versatility to play both as an outside corner as well as inside as a nickel back.

Johnson adds depth to a cornerback group that will look different in 2018 than it did last season. Shaquill Griffin returns after a very promising rookie season, as does nickel corner Justin Coleman, but gone this offseason are longtime starter Richard Sherman, as well as DeShawn Shead and Jeremy Lane. Byron Maxwell, who finished the season starting in place of an injured Sherman, remains a free agent.