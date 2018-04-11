Former WSU player Nike McClure signs with New Mexico

By New Mexico Athletics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --- Nike McClure, a 6-3 graduate transfer from Washington State has signed for the 2018-19 season to play for Mike Bradbury and the UNM women's basketball team, Bradbury announced.



McClure, who hails from Tenino, Washington and played for W.F. West High School will be a senior for UNM and is eligible to play immediately.



The Lobos are coming off a record-setting season in which the program set records for scoring average, total points, field goals and three-pointers made. UNM went 25-11, tying for the third-most wins in school history, and advanced to the third round of the WNIT, UNM's best postseason run since 2009. The Lobos also opened the season with a school-record 11-game winning streak and nearly broke into the Top 25 polls.



"Nike brings us an experienced and versatile post player," said head coach Mike Bradbury, who has won more games in his first two seaons (40) than any other Lobo women's basketball coach. "She is a strong rim protector and rebounder. We connected right away in the recruiting process and her personality will be exciting to coach."



This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts. McClure excelled on the defensive end, recording 63 blocks last season and 156 over her three years at Washington State. She had a career-night against rival Washington, going for 16 points and 16 rebounds with six blocks, playing all 40 minutes.



She finished her Washington State career with 156 blocks, second all-time at Washington State, missing the career mark by two. Her 68 blocks in 2016-17 is the Washington State single-season record, and during that season she broke the Washington State and Pac-12 record for blocks in a game with 12 against Colorado.



"I'm extremely excited to announce that I will be finishing my college career at The University of New Mexico!" said McClure over social media. "Can't get over how much I already love the team and staff. Looking forward to next season."



McClure comes from an athletic family as her mom Juqita ran track at UNLV. Nike, who was named after the winged goddess of victory, was a highly recruited prep player out of West High School (and Tenino High School her first two years). She was an ADIDAS All-America selection and she was the Washington 2A Associated Press Player of the Year, helping West to a state title. Coming out of West she was rated the No. 22 forward prospect in the country by ESPN.com.



An all-around athlete, McClure qualified for the Washington state finals in four events in track, winning the shot put.