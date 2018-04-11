Former WSU player Nike McClure signs with New Mexico

MSU Sports Information – In the life of most college students, Sunday afternoons in the fall are often times for rest and moments of fun. College football players use it to heal the body and switch gears in preparation for another week. In Colin Hammock's life, it's something different. "Sunday is the day when I usually get a lot of (academic work) done," said Montana State's junior offensive lineman. The Missoula Sentinel product has put his study time to good ...More >>
This past season McClure averaged 5.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game as she played in 28 games overall with seven starts.More >>
The 6-10, 215-pound sophomore was an All-West Coast Conference Second Team selection and averaged 12.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2017-18.More >>
Jonathan Schiffer capped the scoring for the Huskies by singling off of Schulte to send Kahle home for the go-ahead run.More >>
Two Zags hitting over .300 this season, led by Branson Trube at 3.22 and Gunnar Schubert at .313. - Trube leads the team in hits with 38 on the year, just two head of the Schubert.More >>
University of Washington athletic officials announced, Tuesday, plans for a 10-year agreement to make adidas the official athletic footwear and apparel partner of the Huskies through June of 2029.More >>
"Even by touching just one person, if i can go out and do that to softball players or students or whoever it is that I come into contact with, then I'm furthering what he has done for me."More >>
After throwing a no-hitter at Oregon Sunday afternoon, senior lefthander Scotty Sunitsch was named the Pac-12 Conference Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.More >>
Sunitch struck out a career-high nine, walked two and hit two batters. Sunitsch needed just 95 pitches to record WSU's first solo nine-inning no-hitter since 1976.More >>
Gonzaga men’s basketball player Rui Hachimura announced he will return for his junior season in 2018-19 on Sunday. Hachimura averaged 11.6 points per game, starting only twice during the 2017-18 season.More >>
The Cougars dropped to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in Pac-12 Conference play after playing its 16th game decided by two runs or less.More >>
Washington State resumes Pac-12 Conference play with a three-game series at Oregon beginning Friday at 6 p.m.More >>
The series against the Rams are the second nonconference games announced for both the 2022 and 2023 seasons.More >>
Flynn started 30 games last year for the Cougars and provided a spark on offense, leading the team in assists and ranked second in points per game (15.8 ppg).More >>
Franks announced on Twitter on Monday that he has yet to sign an agent, but has intentions to do so. Players that sign an agent cannot return to school the following season, even if the go undrafted.More >>
Daugherty, hired prior to the 2007-08 campaign, has guided the Cougars for the past 11 seasons, posting a combined 130-218 record, including three WNIT appearances.More >>
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.More >>
