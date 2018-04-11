Seager lifts Mariners past Royals, 4-2 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Seager lifts Mariners past Royals, 4-2

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Seager hits two-run HR in 8th Seager hits two-run HR in 8th

The Seattle Mariners finished off their series against the Kansas City Royals with a 4-2 win on Wednesday. The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, making the fifth time this season they have scored in the first inning.

The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run (2nd HR of Season) to lift the Mariners to victory.

Seattle has an off day on Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field on Friday.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.