Seager lifts Mariners past Royals, 4-2

The Seattle Mariners finished off their series against the Kansas City Royals with a 4-2 win on Wednesday. The Mariners jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, making the fifth time this season they have scored in the first inning.

Cut on and missed! @EdiDiaz44 closes out the ballgame with 98 on the black. FINAL: 4-2.



The Mariners head home at 6-4—they're back in action Friday night at @SafecoField. pic.twitter.com/ahjNIAioDF — Mariners (@Mariners) April 11, 2018

The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run (2nd HR of Season) to lift the Mariners to victory.

Seattle has an off day on Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field on Friday.