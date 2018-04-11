Seager lifts Mariners past Royals, 4-2

Johnson, 26, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, recording 77 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception, which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.More >>
Johnson, 26, started all 16 games for the 49ers last season, recording 77 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception, which he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.More >>
The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run (2nd HR of Season) to lift the Mariners to victory.More >>
The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth inning when Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run (2nd HR of Season) to lift the Mariners to victory.More >>
Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith has been named WHL Western Conference Scholastic Player of the Year, as announced by the Western Hockey League on April 11.More >>
Segura would end the game a home run shy of the cycle, finishing the game 3-for-5 and scoring two runs.More >>
Segura would end the game a home run shy of the cycle, finishing the game 3-for-5 and scoring two runs.More >>
The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.More >>
The Tri-City Water Follies are still a few months away, but today they officially released this year's artwork.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Less than two months from today, The H-1 Unlimited hydroplanes will be hitting the water down at the Columbia River for 2018 hydrotesting.More >>
Pitcher Marco Gonzales gave up three runs in the first inning and threw 43 pitches. Gonzales would only pitch 2.1 innings, giving up four runs and eight hits.More >>
Pitcher Marco Gonzales gave up three runs in the first inning and threw 43 pitches. Gonzales would only pitch 2.1 innings, giving up four runs and eight hits.More >>
The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans’ captain Michael Rasmussen has been named The WHL’s Player of the Week for the week ending April 8th .More >>
The Western Hockey League announced today that Tri-City Americans’ captain Michael Rasmussen has been named The WHL’s Player of the Week for the week ending April 8th .More >>
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.More >>
Octane Addictions gave one lucky fan a ride to the Big Air Bash with his favorite X-Games star, in a fire red Lamborghini.More >>