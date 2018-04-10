Mariners bounce back with 8-3 win over Royals - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
A day after getting shutout, the Seattle Mariners respond by beating the Kansas City Royals, 8-3 on Tuesday night. Felix Hernandez pitched 5.2 innings allowing three earned runs and striking out three batters, while picking up the win.

The Mariners scored a run in the first inning for the fourth time in eight games this season. Seattle would tack on three more runs in the second inning on a Jean Segura triple (two RBIs) and a Robinson Cano double (RBI). Segura would end the game a home run shy of the cycle, finishing the game 3-for-5 and scoring two runs.

The Mariners continue their series against the Royals on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.

